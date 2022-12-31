JUH Lions to meet Tuesday
Dr. Cameron Wimpy, chair of the Political Science Department at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, will speak to the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday during the organization’s bi-weekly meeting at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
His presentation will cover several social science research projects in which he is involved, including one to improve rural voting in the Delta.
Visitors are always welcome.
New production opens in Memphis
The world premiere of “If Pekin is a Duck, Why am I in Chicago?” by 2020 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition winner Ann E. Eskridge will open Jan. 13 and run till Jan. 29 at TheatreWorks@TheSquare, 2158 Monroe Ave.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. A pay-what-you-can performance will be Jan. 19.
Tickets are available online at www.playhouseonthesquare.org, by calling the box office at 901-726-4656, or by visiting the Playhouse on the Square Box Office at 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis. Visit www.showtix4u.com and search Playhouse on the Square to live stream performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.