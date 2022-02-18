Cookie booth sales now open
In-person booth sales for Girl Scout Cookies began Friday.
To find an area location, visit girlscoutsdiamonds.org/findcookies and enter a zipcode or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on IOS and Android devices.
Appliances topic at Lions meeting
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road and via Zoom. Visitors are welcome.
This week’s program will be about recent advances in home appliances in recent years presented by a representative of Metro Appliances and More.
The link to the Zoom session is us02web.zoom.us/j/786695073.
Artist workshops are scheduled for next month
The Arkansas Arts Council is offering Artist INC Express, a three-day professional development virtual workshop for Arkansas artists through Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Workshops include Spanish/Bilingual, March 18-20; Teaching Artists, April 22-24; Centering BIPOC Artists, May 13-15; and Student Artists, June 3-5.
Registration is required for each workshop and space is limited.
Registration and additional workshop details are available at www. arkansasheritage.com/events.
Beginner’s crochet workshop set to be at Parkin state parkParkin Archeological State Park, 60 Arkansas 184, will host a beginner’s crochet workshop from 1-4 p.m. March 12.
Space is limited. Admission is $10 for all age groups and registration by March 5 is required by calling 870-755-2500.
Materials will be provided and participants will learn how to crochet a granny square, the foundation of multiple patterns. They will be able to take home a crochet hook, their granny square and extra yarn to continue their project.
Social distancing will be in effect and face coverings are recommended.
