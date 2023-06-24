Barnes to host Town Hall

Craighead County Justice of the Peace Garrett Barnes (District 2) will host his second quarterly Town Hall public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the event room at Native Brew Work, 515 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro. He will cover the functions of the Quorum Court, features of the county website, mills and taxes. The event is free. Nachos will be provided.