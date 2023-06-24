Barnes to host Town Hall
Craighead County Justice of the Peace Garrett Barnes (District 2) will host his second quarterly Town Hall public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the event room at Native Brew Work, 515 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro. He will cover the functions of the Quorum Court, features of the county website, mills and taxes. The event is free. Nachos will be provided.
Registration to open for Genealogy Night
Online registration for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s annual Genealogy Night will start July 1 at www.libraryinjonesboro.org. The event, scheduled for July 15, is designed to provide attendees access to the ancestry and genealogy databases available at the library. Members of the Genealogy Society of Craighead County Arkansas will also be on hand to offer guidance on genealogical research.
The library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave., will provide light refreshments and a raffle that includes a Kindle Fire and a DNA kit among the prizes. On-site registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the event will continue until 10 p.m.
Canning workshops scheduled
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host summer workshops on canning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1 and July 15. The registration fee for each workshop is $25 and reservations are required.
Park staff will teach participants how to preserve food through canning. Staff will discuss the history of canning and give tips for making canning easy. Participants will leave with a sample of canned goods made at the workshop. Both workshops will cover the same topics.
Space is limited. To register, email Zachary Elledge at zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or call 870-878-6765.
Calico Rock Lions to host fireworks and more
The Calico Rock Lions Club will host its annual 4th of July Rayvon Cantrell Fireworks Extravaganza at dusk July 3, in Earl King Park off Arkansas 56 in Calico Rock. Prior to the fireworks, members of the Calico Rock Volunteer Fire Department host a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser.
A “Buckin’ On the Rock” bull riding competition will be held in the Tip Wiseman Rodeo Arena adjacent to the park beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until the fireworks begin. Lions club members will be stationed at park exits following the show to accept donations to help support the club’s local charitable projects.
Library to begin Ukulele Club
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is seeking to build on the success of previous individual classes by introducing a community Ukulele Club. The club will meet weekly through the month of July from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Round Room.
Each session will focus on a new song followed by a group jam session. Featured songs will be “Oh My Darling” on July 5, “Midnight Special” on July 12, “St. James’ Infirmary Blues” on July 19 and “House of the Rising Sun” on July 26.
For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page or call 870-935-5133.
Energy and natural resources topic of Gem & Mineral Club
The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. July 7, at the Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Road in Cherokee Village.
Paul Grindol will present “Energy & Natural Resources: That Which You’re Unlikely to Have Thought Much About.” Grindol has been an investor for nearly 72 years. Part of these investments were in energy and natural resources. He will discuss these resources and how they will relate to everyday life. He will present the pros and cons of hydrogen, helium, lithium, natural gas, windmills, and solar energy sources.
Visitors are invited. A dutch-treat lunch will follow the meeting. For more information, call or text 870-847-3109.
Play to premiere in Memphis
Playhouse on the Square will present the world premiere play from the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition. “Don’t Hydroplane. Don’t Hydroplane” a comedy by Bryan Curtis
The show will run July 7-23 at Theatreworks@The Square, 2085 Monroe Ave. in Memphis. It contains adult language and adult situations. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at 901-726-4656. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. General admission tickets are $25. The pay-what-you-can performance will be July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.