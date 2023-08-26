Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at the Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; at St. Bernards Villa, 2217 W. Parker Road, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Thursday; and at Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road, in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday.
BRTC to host blood drive
Black River Technical College will host a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, on the Pocahontas campus. Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting the website, www.redcrossblood.org.
Those giving blood will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice.
‘Bring It On’ takes the stage
The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St. in North Little Rock will present “Bring It On: The Musical” from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9. The Sept. 3 performance will be at 2 p.m.; all other performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$88 and are available at www. argentacommunitytheater.org.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
Dr. Josh Spinler will present a program titled “The San Andrea Fault: Hollywood’s Natural Playground,” during the Friday meeting of the Spring River Gem and Mineral Club scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Drive in Cherokee Village.
The presentation will include movie clips and what is possible and impossible in real life. The meeting is open to the public.
Seay family reunion planned
The 81st Seay family reunion will be held Sept. 3 in the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church in Rector, 200 S. Stewart St.
The event will feature a potluck meal, special singing and a silent auction. Snacks will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the potluck beginning at 1 p.m. All family members and friends are invited to attend.
For more information, call Ralph Seay at 870-530-9488 or Paul Seay at 479-970-0696.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.