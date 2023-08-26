Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at the Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; at St. Bernards Villa, 2217 W. Parker Road, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Thursday; and at Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road, in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday.