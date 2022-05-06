JUH Lions to meet Tuesday
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road.
The meeting will feature a presentation by Darryl Kelly about ham radio as a hobby and recent technological developments in the field.
Visitors are welcome.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Daylily club to hold sale
The Northeast Arkansas Daylily Society will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the Judd Hill Farmer’s Market, (formerly ASU Regional Farmers’ Market), 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro. Many varieties and colors will be available.
The organization meets the third Thursday night of each month at Brookland Baptist Church, 200 N. Oak St., next to the elementary school. There is a social time at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting at 6 p.m.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning about daylilies and gardening.
Circuit Playhouse offers regional premiere
The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St., in Memphis will close its 2021-22 series with the Friday regional premiere by a new playwright, Jonathon Norton, which is set in 1960s Jackson, Miss., during the civil rights movement.
Performances will run Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. With Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through June 5.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for May 19.
The theater is seating at full capacity and recommending patrons wear masks, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department.
Tickets are available at www.playhouseon thesquare.org or by calling the box office at 901-726-4656.
Junior livestock show coming up
The deadline for entries in the Fulton County Fair Spring Junior Livestock Show is May 15.
Online entries can be made at fultonsjls.fairwire.com which also offers a list of classes. This will be a jackpot show and any junior exhibitor may enter.
Entry fees are $15 per entry and $10 for showmanship. All entry fees should be paid online with a credit or debit card.
The show will take place on May 21 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 124 Arena Lane in Salem. Check-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. and the first show will start at 10 a.m. The show order is swine, sheep, goats and cattle.
For information on classes, contact Wayne Neal at 870-321-3232 and for questions or help with online entries contact the Fulton County Fair Office at 870-895-5565 or Carolyn Lewis at 870-321-3193.
MoSH to feature Pink Floyd and lunar eclipse
Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon Laser Show will be featured May 15 in the planetarium of the Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, followed by a guided viewing of this month’s total lunar eclipse.
The event begins at 8 p.m. with the laser show beginning at 8:30 p.m. After the show, guests can head outside to observe the eclipse which begins at 10:28 pm. In the event of cloudiness, there will be a real-time simulation of the eclipse in the Planetarium.
Museum doors will close at 11 p.m. If skies are clear, visitors are encouraged to continue watching from their own yards. Totality ends at 11:54 p.m. The moon will appear full again when the final partial eclipse phase ends at 12:55 a.m.
Tickets are $10 for members or $13 for the general public and are available at MoshMemphis.com.
VA legal clinic scheduled
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program will host a veterans’ legal clinic from noon to 2 p.m. May 17 at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, 2113, W. Washington Ave.
Veterans who need advice with criminal law, personal injury, estate planning, business law or tenant-landlord disputes can receive free assistance.
Participants are asked to fill out a brief intake form prior to the event and may do so by contacting Harvey Reid, Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator at 901-523-8990, extension 7753.
This event is a collaborative effort with the Elks Lodge and the Beck Center for Veterans.
Kaleidoscope Film Festival coming to Argenta
The eighth annual Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival by Central Arkansas Pride is returning May 19-21 at the Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., in North Little Rock.
In addition to film screenings, this year’s festival will feature panel discussions, workshops, and evening parties and events. For schedule details and tickets, visit www.kaleidoscopefilm festival.org.
