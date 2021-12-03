Christmas tour of homes set
The annual Monette Christmas Tour of Homes will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday featuring five homes decorated for the holidays.
The tour includes the homes of April Finch, 16201 Arkansas 18 East, in Black Oak, Kima and Clay Stewart, 1139 Craighead 508, and Scott and Eva Towles, 2103 Craighead 510, both in Lake City, and Michael and Alicia Waltrip, 957 Arkansas 139 North and Logan and Rachel DeWitt, 3231 Arkansas 139 North, both in Monette.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door of any of the homes.
Proceeds will benefit the Monette City Beautification Fund.
Atchley featured at the Ritz
The Gallery of the Ritz Civic Center, 306 W. Main St., in Blytheville will be the site of a free “Meet the Artist Reception” from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to welcome Jane Atchley as the featured artist for the month of December.
Atchley is a native of Blytheville and a graduate of Blytheville High School. Now retired, she operates an online business, “The Purple Butterfly71.”
Her creations include handmade jewelry, paintings and crafts, including painted saw blades.
Atchley’s works will remain on exhibit during the month of December and be available for viewing weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as during Ritz evening and weekend events.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
NEAWDB Meeting set
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Because of COVID-19, the location may require attendees to wear masks in the building.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at https://bit.ly/3xx5mH0.
For more information contact James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
The Nutcracker Ballet to open
The Foundation of Arts will present Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 10-12 and 17-19 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Doors will open 30 minutes Floor and lower balcony tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students.
Upper balcony seating is $17 and $15 respectively.
The Dec. 17 production will be a pay what you can event.
Tickets are available online at foajonesboro.org, by calling 870-935-2726 or at The Forum Box Office.
BRTC fall commencement set
Black River Technical College will hold its registered nursing pinning and graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
Fall 2021 commencement will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the RCDC.
Family and friends of the graduates are invited to attend.
Shop with a Cop donations sought
Donations for Shop with a Cop will be accepted through Dec. 17 in Cherokee Village.
Items can be dropped off at City Hall during regular office hours.
GE retirees to meet
General Electric retirees will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Members are asked to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Christmas open house set
The Mississippi River State Park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna, along with the Marianna Regional Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Christmas Open House from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.
Visitors can meet Santa in the park’s visitor center, shop at the gift shop and explore the Enchanted Forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.