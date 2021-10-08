Church sets revival
Bible Baptist Church, 304 E. Vine St. in Paragould will host a revival, “It’s Time Bible Crusade,” beginning Sunday and continuing through Oct. 16.
Sunday services will be 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday services will begin at 7 p.m.
U.S. flags to be displayed
U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices on Monday in recognition of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The flag display is part of a longstanding service project of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club which provides both the flags and brackets for a $40 per-year fee. Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year.
For additional information, contact Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Cooper to speak to Lions
Dr. Lynn Cooper, director of services at The Learning Center of NEA will speak at the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro and upon request, via Zoom.
Those interested in virtual attendance should contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting at ndickson9400@gmail.com. Visitors are always welcome.
Jazz bands to present fall concert
The Department of Music and A-State Jazz Studies will present “Autumn Leaves,” the annual Fall Jazz Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall at Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
The evening will feature performances by the A-State Jazz Lab and A-State Jazz Orchestra. Former dean of fine arts, trombonist Don Bowyer, will join the orchestra for “Lockdown Blues,” written during his time in Kuala Lumpur during the pandemic.
Admission is $5 or free for A-State students and faculty with a campus I.D. For tickets call the A-State Box Office at 870-972-2781.
Beta Sigma Phi chapter to meet
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
The program will be presented by Susan Glasgow.
Ragtime tickets available
Tickets for the concert version of “Ragtime,” a co-production between the Delta Symphony Orchestra and The Link Theatre Company, are still available at www.delta symphonyorchestra.org, www.thelinktheatre.org or by calling 870-761-8254.
General admission tickets are $35, plus applicable fees, with reserve seating at $45. Senior tickets are $30 and military and student seating is $25.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Fences to open at The Forum
Tickets are now on sale for the Foundation of Arts presentation of “Fences” scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Floor and lower balcony seats for Friday and Saturday are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. Upper balcony seats are $18 and $16 respectively. The Sunday performance will be pay-what-you-can.
Tickets are available at foajonesboro.org, by calling 870-935-2726 or at The Forum Box Office.
A-State partners with church
Students with the dietetics program at Arkansas State University will join forces with the First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., in Paragould to present a community service event from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 23.
Students in the program will conduct a cooking demonstration for diabetes and heart healthy meals.
The church plans to host the event twice a year.
