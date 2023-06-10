Cemetery meeting set for Sunday
Croft Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery, off Greene Road 641 in Paragould.
Jonesboro Hispanic Center to offer campsEl Centro Hispano, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro will offer Spanish Camps for kids ages 5-12 this summer.
The first camp will be June 19-23. Other camps are scheduled for July 10-14 and July 31-Aug 4. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday for each camp.
Enrollment for each camp is $60 per student and can be made in advance at the center or on the first day of camp.
For more information, contact El Centro Hispano at 870-931-1884 or 870-926-1118, or by email at info@jhcsi.org.
Tickets on sale for Ballet Arkansas’s Nutcracker
Tickets are now on sale for Ballet Arkansas’s “45th Anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular.”
Four public performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets range from $20-$100 and are available at www.balletarkansas.org/tickets, by contacting the Robinson Center Box Office at 501-244-8800, or by visiting the Robinson Center Box Office at 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock.
Senath Lions to host music show
Chad Garrett and Friends will headline the Senath Lions Club variety show at 7 p.m. Friday in the Hornbeck Auditorium of Senath High School, 803 State St.
The show will feature country, gospel and ‘50s rock music. Every ticket holder will be entered to win a variety of prizes. Tickets will be available at the door for $8 for adults or $ 3 for children 10 and younger.
For additional information contact members Kenny Johnson at 573-888-7219 or Will Mobley at 573-717-0452.
Knife gallery reopens
The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock will reopen its knife gallery at a free event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17. The event includes a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. that will recognize the Arkansas Arts Council’s 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure and master bladesmith, Lin Rhea.
A full agenda of events is available at Forged in Fire: Celebrating Blades and Bladesmiths, www.arkansasheritage.com.
MacArthur Museum to feature servicewomen of color
The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St. in downtown Little Rock will present the traveling exhibit “The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen,” opening June 17 and running until Aug. 26. The exhibit details the lives of servicewomen who overcame obstacles of race and gender to find success in the armed forces.
An opening reception, sponsored by AARP Arkansas with support from the AARP Arkansas Veterans Team, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17. The museum is open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit the museum website at littlerock.gov/macarthur.
