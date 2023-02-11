Master Gardeners host Brown Bag event
The Greene County Master Gardeners will host a Brown Bag Lunch program from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. Horticulturalist Branon Thiesse will present “It’s Coming Up Roses.”
Participants are encouraged to bring lunch.
A-State Jazz ensembles to perform Tuesday
The Department of Music and A-State Jazz Studies at Arkansas State University will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
The evening will feature performances by the Jazz Lab group and the Jazz Orchestra, both directed by Michael Medrick, interim director of jazz studies.
For more information, contact the Department of Music at 870-972-2094.
Farm estate planning webinar offered
The National Agricultural Law Center will host a free webinar from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday on “Estate Planning Challenges and Strategies for Farm Families.”
Robert Moore of the Agricultural and Resource Law Program at The Ohio State University will discuss their strategies, distribution plans, incorporating trusts, and more
Registration is available at www.nationalaglawcenter.org/webinars/estate-planning.
New exhibit to open at MTCC
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock will host an exhibit opening and reception for “The Arc of Justice: The Life and Legacy of S.A. Jones,” on Thursday. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the exhibit begins at 5:30 p.m. Scipio Africanus Jones was a prominent Black lawyer in Little Rock during the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The exhibit opening and reception are free and open to the public.
Bork featured in two exhibitions
The works of Lyon College Professor of Art Dustyn Bork are featured this month in two exhibitions in Batesville. The Kresge Gallery at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, is hosting the 2023 Small Works on Paper traveling exhibition which features the works of Bork and 26 other Arkansas artists now through Feb. 20 in the Alphin Humanities Building. A reception is set from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
Bork is also featured through March 11 in an exhibition called “Plans” at the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Gallery, 226 E. Main St. A reception for the “Plans” exhibition is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with an artist talk at 6 p.m.
Black history lecture offered
Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville will host a free Black History Month lecture, “African Americans and the American Revolution,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lyon Building Nucor Auditorium.
The speaker will be Dr. Kieran J. O’Keefe, Lyon College Visiting Assistant Professor of History.
Library to host teen events
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W Oak Ave., will host two teen events this week in the library Round Room.
Random Fandom will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and will include a free movie with snacks and pizza. The Teen Hub Book Club will meet at noon Saturday. Participants can bring a book they have recently read and the group will discuss it while doing a craft.
Old State House Museum examines life of Glover
The Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. will host a panel discussion examining the life and history of Henry Glover from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
Panelists will reflect on the history and impact of Glover, an Arkansas musician, composer, producer, arranger and publisher. Although Glover’s work is not widely known, he is credited with blending the sounds of country and R&B in the 1940s, considered vital to the rise of rock ‘n’ roll in the mid-1950s.
Tickets are $10 and include a box lunch. They can be purchased online at bit.ly/3YACc7B.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St.
The program topic will be “Timelines: What They Are and How to Use Them.” The public is invited to attend.
“Experience Little Rock in Color” videos launched
In celebration of Black History Month, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched “Experience Little Rock in Color,” a new interactive video series that features local Black community influencers as they discuss the Black experience in Little Rock. The series includes more than 30 Black business leaders, community influencers and residents.
It will be published on LRCVB’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages throughout the month. Viewers can tune in by visiting and following LRCVB on YouTube: @LRCVB, Facebook: @LittleRockCVB and Instagram: @LittleRockCVB.
Pancake Day tickets on sale
Tickets are now available for the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club’s 82nd annual Pancake Day to be held from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 4 at the First Presbyterian Church, 710 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
The event is the club’s only fundraiser of the year. One hundred percent of the profits support three Kiwanis scholarships for area high school graduates to Arkansas State University, as well as a variety of children’s projects.
Tickets are $6 each in advance; children 6 and younger eat free. Tickets at the door will be $7 this year.
To buy tickets, contact Roy Ockert at 870-930-5504 or any Kiwanian.
Young artist competition accepting applications
The application deadline for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Stella Boyle Smith Trust Young Artist Competition is March 11. Preliminary audition videos must be received no later than March 25. The event is a statewide talent competition for piano, strings, woodwinds and brass students. For more information on how to apply and performance rules, visit bit.ly/3wLq5Zt.
The final competition will be held live April 15 at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. The grand prize is $1,000 and each qualified winner in each instrument category will receive a $250 prize.
