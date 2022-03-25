Pickleball tournament slated
The inaugural University Heights Lions Classic Pickleball Tournament is set for April 8-10 on the Arkansas State University-Jonesboro campus inside the Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences Complex. The registration deadline is Thursday.
The event will be held in cooperation with the A-State Physical Education Department, their student club and the Jonesboro Pickleball Association. Proceeds from registration fees will help fund JUH Lions’ charitable projects.
The tournament will have skill and age divisions from teens to 70+, singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
For more information and an entry form, visit www.asupemclub.weebly.com or contact Tom Woods at tjcw48@gmail.com, or call 910-214-1209 after 5 pm.
Litter cleanup set for Cherokee Village
Volunteers are needed for a roadside litter cleanup set for 9 a.m. April 2 in Cherokee Village.
Participants should meet at King-Rhodes and Associates parking lot, 249 Iroquois Drive.
Safety vests, grabbers and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers will be served donuts and coffee that morning and lunch following the cleanup.
GMRS Association to hold event
The Craighead County GMRS Association will have a meet and greet at 10:30 a.m. April 2 at Cracker Barrel, 2621 Phillips Drive in Jonesboro.
Everyone interested in the General Mobile Radio Service is invited. Please make reservations by emailing Marc Gwin at WROX626@hotmail.com.
The group is also running a survey on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ccgmrs, to gauge interest in GMRS. There are videos posted that explain GMRS and a survey to fill out.
Flea Market-Yard Sale events set
The Fulton County Fair Association will hold the 17th Annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 124 Arena Lane, in Salem.
The flea market was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
The Salem Chamber of Commerce Community-Wide Yard Sale is also scheduled April 8-9.
Hybridizing subject of Brown Bag Lunch
Greene Co. Master Gardeners will host David Jones with the Northeast Arkansas Daylily Society at their next Brown Bag Lunch program set for noon to 1 p.m. April 12 at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
He will present a program about his experiences hybridizing tree peonies.
The public is welcome and encouraged to bring a lunch.
Free Friday tree distribution update
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has updated the list of locations for the ongoing Free Friday bare-root seedling distributions which will continue through April 29, Arbor Day.
Times have now been announced for the Friday distribution in Trumann, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the City Administration Office, 825 Arkansas 463 North and the Osceola distribution, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Natural Resources Conservation Service Office, 3137 W. Keiser Ave.
The April 8 Monette distribution will now be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot, 119 N. Edmonds St.
Additional locations include Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Made General Store, 1100 Pace Road in Pocahontas and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., in Jonesboro.
Species will vary by location, but all are native Arkansas trees.
