Tea Party to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive.
Republican 2022 gubernatorial candidate Doc Washburn, U.S. Senatorial candidate Jan Morgan, and U.S. Representative candidate Brandt Smith will discuss their goals for Arkansas and answer questions from the audience.
Several other candidates will be introduced during the meeting.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Library Teen Hub to pick up litter
Teens are invited to join Teen Services Librarian Jolene Mullet of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to pick up litter.
The Teen Hub is co-sponsoring with the Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association. This event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 7.
Teens will meet at Annie Camp Junior High, 1814 W. Nettleton Ave., for the event. Safety vests and gloves as well as food and water will be provided.
For more information, call 870-935-5133 or email her at jmullet @libraryinjonesboro.org.
Senior Health Program to visit Jonesboro
The Arkansas Insurance Department’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program is sponsoring events at various senior centers throughout eastern for the month of May in honor of “Older Americans Month.”
The program will visit Jonesboro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Central Office at 2005 E. Highland Drive.
AR SHIIP Days are designed to reach and engage individuals located in urban and rural areas and offer free, confidential, unbiased and educational information regarding Medicare.
Artist’s talk scheduled
Becky McDonah: Evaluating Essentials is currently on display at the Metal Museum, 274 Metal Museum Drive, in Memphis.
McDonah’s work examines the necessity and occasional scarcity of everyday objects. Drawing her inspiration from the Middle Ages, the Pennsylvania-based artist seeks to elevate the ordinary through the creation of reliquaries, the ornate containers made throughout history to preserve and accentuate religious relics.
A closing reception and artist’s talk for this exhibit are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. May 15 at the museum.
