Vacation Bible school scheduled
Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 1603 Arkansas 351 in Jonesboro will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday for kids from 3 years old to sixth grade.
The theme will be Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through.
The classes will include Bible-learning activities, singing, games, snacks and crafts. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for the Rocky Wrap-Up at 7:45 p.m.
For more information, call Theresa Book at 870-598-4908.
Historical society to meet
The Craighead County Historical Society will have its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Jonesboro. Entry will be at 700 S. Union St. through the doors closest to the north end of the church. CCHS meetings are open to the public.
The speaker will be Richard Meadows of Jonesboro, owner and operator of Precision Photo Restoration. His program will be “Preserve and Restore Those Old Photographs.”
To become a CCHS member contact Danny Honnoll at 870-926-2985 or email danny@honnoll.com.
Annual membership is $20. The CCHS also has copies of “The History of Craighead County” for $50.
Lions to meet Tuesday
Mark Young, president and CEO of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be the speaker at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club held at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road.
The meeting is also available by request via Zoom. To attend online, contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting at ndickson9400@gmail.com. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Coffee and doughnuts for vets
Elite Hospice, 3024 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro will host a free drive-thru event for veterans from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in their parking lot.
They will be giving away free coffee and doughnuts to all area veterans of the armed forces in honor of their service.
For more information, call Cynthia Abel, Elite Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 870-919-3676.
Inventors Club to meet
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet Thursday at the Garage, 611 University Loop, on the campus of Arkansas State University.
There will be a special presentation on Hometown Plastics in Lake City about injection molding.
Gospel singing set in Trumann
The Gould Family will perform at 6 p.m. July 17 at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St. in Trumann.
Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be collected.
The Perrys to performThe award-winning Southern gospel group, The Perrys, will perform at 6 p.m. July 18 at the First Baptist Church, 552 U.S. 62 in Salem.
There is no admission charge but a free-will offering will be collected.
For more information call the church at 870-895-2330 or Tom Doty at 870-926-9934.
Watermelon Festival announced
The 41st annual Cave City Watermelon Festival has been scheduled for July 29-31. The event features contests, food, a parade, a variety of live music.
For more information or to see a full schedule of events, visit www.cavecitywatermelonfestival.com.
Nature center
cleanup set
On July 31 from 9:30-11 a.m., the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will host a nature center cleanup including litter pickup throughout the 160 acres and beautification efforts along the trails.
Civic organizations, scout groups, church groups, and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities are encouraged to register. All supplies will be provided, but volunteers can bring their own if they choose.
Preregistration is required to ensure that enough supplies are available.
To register, email Elizabeth Kimble at elizabeth.kimble@agfc.ar.gov or call 870-933-6787.
