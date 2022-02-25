Retired teachers to meet
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will be meeting at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
‘Explore’ opens at MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will present “Explore,” a new full-dome planetarium show to premiere March 12.
Explore presents the steps scientists and scholars have taken over the centuries – from creating calendars and marking the passage of time, to the stars and planets, and to modern transportation and space travel. The program has won several educational film prizes for bringing science to life.
All showtimes are listed on the MoSH Memphis website, www.moshmemphis.com.
Willy Wonka performances set
The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro will present the musical, “Willy Wonka Jr.” on March 11-13 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro.
The production is based on the book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl.
Presenting Sponsor: East Arkansas Insurance Agency
Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. March 11 and 6 p.m. March 12. Matinées are scheduled for 2 p.m. March 12 and 13. The March 13 performance is a pay-what-you-can event.
Regular ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students.
Tickets are available online at www.foajonesboro.org, by calling 870-935-2726 or at The Forum Box Office.
Choir of Man to perform
The Choir of Man will perform at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Coulter Performing Arts Center of The Sheid, 1600 S. College St., in Mountain Home.
The show is part of the Arkansas State University Mountain Home Performing Arts Series.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $17.50 for students and may be purchased at bit.ly/3JLWO5A.
