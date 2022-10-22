Beta Sigma Phi to meet on Thursday
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Community Bank, 530 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Community Bank, 530 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
The A-State University Opera and Arkansas State University Department of Music will present An Evening of Operatic Arias at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fowler Center Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg, will host a guided nature hike from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 30.
Participants will meet a park interpreter at the trailhead for a 1.1-mile hike along the Great Blue Heron Trail.
The Randolph County Candidates Forum will be held on Nov. 7 at the Ravenden Springs City Hall immediately following the 7 p.m. town council meeting.
All local, state and national candidates, as well as the public and media, are invited to attend. Candidates will have five minutes to address the audience.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.