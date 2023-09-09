NEA Baptist to host First Responders’ Breakfast
NEA Baptist Healthcare will host the eighth annual “First Responders’ Appreciation Breakfast” from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday. A complimentary breakfast will be served in the Conference Center, just inside the east entrance on the medical campus, as a way for the healthcare community to say “thank you.” All first responders in the region are invited.
Flags to be displayed for Patriot Day
U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices on Monday in recognition of Patriot Day as part of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club’s service project, which provides the flags and flag brackets for a $40 per year fee.
Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year.
For additional information contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Digging safety subject of Brown Bag Lunch
The Greene Co. Master Gardeners Brown Bag Lunch program will feature a presentation by Ed Powell with the Arkansas 811 safety program on “Know What’s Below-Call Before You Dig.” The free event will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. Members of the public are encouraged to drop in and bring a lunch.
Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; at Focus Inc., 533 W. Nettleton Ave., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. from 3:45 to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Miracle League Park from 3:30 to 5 p.m., 5000 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro on Friday.
‘Fat Ham’ to open in Memphis on Friday
“Fat Ham,” by James Ijames will open Friday at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis. The production will continue Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 8. The play is a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet set in the American South. Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 and available online at www. playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at 901-726-4656.
A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Newport’s Depot Days start Friday
Newport’s annual Depot Days will be held Sept. 15-16. The Conductor’s Reception will feature the Legendary Pacers and will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For Conductor’s Reception tickets, email director @newportarchamber.org or call 870-523-3618.
On Saturday, the music will begin at 1 p.m. with Crutchfield, a contemporary Christian group. Others to perform include The ShotGunBillys, Memphissippi Sounds, Kish & Pamela, The Big Dam Horns and Chapel Hart. For festival details, visit www.depot days.org.
Tinkerfest planned at Museum of Discovery
The Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock will host its 12th annual Tinkerfest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16, more than 50 activities are planned.
Additionally, guests will be able to explore construction equipment and other construction-related activities.
Tinkerfest activities are included in the museum’s regular admission: $12 for adults, $10 for children 1-12 and free for infants younger than 1.
Seniors, teachers, and active and retired military will be admitted for $10.
SNAP recipients plus an additional five people in their party are admitted for $2 each.
For more information, visit www.museumofdiscovery.org.
Trial by Jury coming to Powhatan state park
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, Powhatan will host a Trial by Jury program from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, at the park.
There is a $25 registration fee to attend.
Participants will join park staff and become the judge, a jury member, lawyer or the accused, as interpreters bring a court case from Powhatan’s history to life. Space is limited and registration is required.
To register, contact powhatan@arkansas.com or call 870-878-6765.
Monument designs sought for Capitol
The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission will oversee the selection of an artist and design for a monument commemorating unborn children aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade to be placed on the State Capitol grounds. Interested artists and designers may submit their designs to Michael Harry, 500 Woodlane Ave., Suite. 256, Little Rock 72201, or by email to michael.harry@sos.arkansas.gov. The deadline for submission is by the close of business Sept. 30.
Selection will be made with input from Arkansas pro-life groups, and the Secretary of State will have final approval.
MoSH to feature outdoor movie
Movies by Moonlight, hosted by the Museum of Science and History will feature “The Princess Bride” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, outdoors at the Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road, in Memphis. Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.moshmemphis.com. Movie-related activities are also planned. Audience members are encouraged to dress in medieval or pirate costumes. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved inside.
