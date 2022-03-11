NEAWDB Ad Hoc committee to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board Ad Hoc committee will meet at noon Tuesday at the Arkansas Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Sheet sale fundraiser set
The NEA Baptist Auxiliary will hold a fundraising linen sale Wednesday and Thursday in conference rooms one and three of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
The sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and will feature 1800-thread count sheet sets in a variety of sizes and colors, along with bamboo pillows, blankets, quilts and other items.
Sheet prices range from $30-$55. Proceeds will benefit Auxiliary projects.
UAMS to hold brain injury conference
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute for Digital Health and Innovation in Little Rock will hold the 2022 Arkansas Brain Injury Survivors’ Day Virtual Conference from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The conference, backed by the Traumatic Brain Injury State Partnership Program, the Trauma Rehabilitation Resources Program and the Arkansas Department of Health, is a free educational event for Arkansans living with brain injury, as well as their family members, friends and caregivers.
It will feature educational activities and a neuropsychology panel. Additionally, Constance Tullis, who serves on the Arkansas Brain Injury Council, will share her survivor story.
To register for the event, visit https://2022bisc.eventbrite.com/.
4-H fundraiser set for St. Patrick’s Day
The Arkansas 4-H Foundation will hold an online fundraising event Thursday in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day.
All money raised will support Arkansas 4-H youth scholarships and program/trip sponsorships, removing financial barriers so that Arkansas youth experience 4-H.
Online donation at arkansas4hfoundation.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.