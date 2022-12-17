Christmas concert set at Collins
Fox Country Christmas will present a live concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Downtown Paragould.
This will be a Grand Ole Opry-style show featuring all local singers and musicians. It will be broadcast live on 104.9 The Fox, just like the Grand Ole Opry is broadcast on 650 WSM in Nashville.
Featured singers this year will include Caity Harris, Chad Garrett, Cory Jackson, Disa Tierce, Gary Cremeens, Jon Adams, Josh Wilcoxson, Lori Dial, Marybeth Byrd, Skeeter Nash, Tanner Shumard, TRIPPP, Vicki Bishop and more.
There will be no admission charged for the event, however, tickets are required in order to make sure everyone has a seat and are available online at bit.ly/3PcVZGP.
The Arkansas Arts Council has partnered with Mid-America Arts Alliance to bring free, professional development workshops to Arkansas artists.
Artist INC LIVE is an 8-week training seminar designed to address the specific professional and entrepreneurial challenges that artists of all disciplines face in their practices.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 17.
For applications and requirement details for the seminar, visit www. tfaforms.com/5025857.
The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Reading Retreat, set for April 28-29, at the Hemmingway-Pfeiffer Museum in Piggott, will offer attendees a chance to discuss the books “Across the River and Into the Woods,” “The City of Falling Angels” and “Autumn in Venice.”
There is a $160 registration fee for those who sign up by April 1. Books can be purchased from any retailer or from the museum store. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.
For more information visit https://hemingway. astate.edu or call the museum at 870-598-3487
