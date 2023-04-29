Tea Party to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. The public is invited to attend.
Sen. Dan Sullivan will speak about the recent legislative session. He will discuss and explain his legislation and also other bills that will affect Northeast Arkansas.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
JUH Lion’s history topic of meeting
The Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will feature Lions’ stories — accounts by present and past club members of their involvement in the club and things that the club has done since its founding in 1963.
The meeting will be at 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road, in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Breast Cancer Support Group to meet Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro.
St. Bernards Sip & See Baby Expo set
St. Bernards Healthcare will host its quarterly baby education and preparation expo from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
The event will feature infant care education, specialty baby vendors, car seat safety and installation, pain control options, door prizes and more. The expo is free and open to the public.
Bluegrass and BBQ set at Silver Dollar City on Thursday
Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass & BBQ Festival begins Thursday and will continue through May 29. It will feature over 35 nationally known bluegrass artists throughout the theme park’s various indoor and outdoor theaters.
For a full schedule and general information visit www.silverdollarcity.com or call 417-336-7100.
Animal Farm to hold biannual event
The Animal Farm no-kill shelter in Paragould will host its biannual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at the old flea market area at the Farville curve on U.S. 49 North across from Gamble Home Furnishings.
Proceeds from the event will be used for the care of animals at the shelter.
Memphis in May returns to downtown
Memphis in May International Festival, which includes the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, will take place May 5-7 in Tom Lee Park on the riverfront in downtown Memphis.
Both three-day passes and tickets for individual days are available.
For complete performance schedules, tickets and other information visit www.memphisinmay.org.
Annual Territorial Fair set for Little Rock on May 7
The Historic Arkansas Museum, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, will host the 50th annual Territorial Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. May 7 on the historic grounds, 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock. This year’s theme is “Herbs and Artists,” highlighting the 50th year of the herb garden on the historic grounds.
Hands-on activities, living history performances and live demonstrations will illustrate what life was like during Arkansas’s early days including music, pictures in the 1830s pleasure wagon and dancing around the maypole with members of the Arkansas Country Dance Society.
The museum will also offer herb-centric activities including making soap, herbed butter and seasoning satchels. The Herb Society of America, Arkansas Unit, will serve herbed drinks and treats while answering visitor questions.
Victorian watercolor workshop set
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a Victorian watercolor painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13. No painting experience is required.
Space is limited and reservations are required. There is a registration fee of $20 that covers the cost of materials.
For more information or to register, contact Zachary Elledge at zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or 870-878-6765.
