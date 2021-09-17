T-shirt contest underway
Voting is now open for the United Way of Northeast Arkansas Day of Caring T-shirt design contest. Each year participating teams create a T-shirt to demonstrate their spirit for serving our community. This year’s contest is virtual.
To see the designs and place a vote visit https://bit.ly/2XlD0Ti. Votes are placed by making a $1 donation to United Way of NEA.
Votes can be cast through Wednesday and winners will be announced Friday.
All donations will go to support work being done to end the cycle of poverty in Northeast Arkansas.
Artwork featured at the library
Penny Jo Pausch is this month’s featured artist at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
Pausch is a member of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Art League. Her current exhibit features her own landscapes as well as some pieces by her students.
The library is open are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Advice for small businesses offered
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will offer two small business consulting sessions during the latter part of September.
The center provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs.
The first session will be from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, 409 Vine St. with the second session scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 E. Cherokee Village Mall.
The sessions are free but appointments must be scheduled by calling 870-972-3517.
Beta Sigma Phi Chapter to meet
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Community Bank, 630 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
Members are asked to bring a sack lunch and a beverage.
Workforce board, CEOs to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday with the Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 28, both at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Because of COVID-19, the location may require attendees to wear masks in the building. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the meeting packets will be made available. The NEAWDB link will be bit.ly/3xx5mH0, while the NEACEO link will be https://bit.ly/3yZ2yTn.
For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Area artists to performLocal musicians Mikel Wewers, Sonny Hunt, Johnny Ollis, Mike Jones, Robert Rubenstein, Richmond Niell and Drew Pulliam will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Forum Theater, 115 E, Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro as a part of the First Fridays at the Forum concert series.
The opening act will be Presley and Addie.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children, seniors, members of the military and Arkansas State University students. They may be purchased online at foajonesboro.org, by calling 870-935-2726, or at the Forum Box Office.
Go
spel singing set
The gospel group Reborn will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St. in Trumann.
The concert is free but a free-will offering will be collected.
Lantern light tours offered
The staff at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4429 Arkansas 25 will offer guided lantern-light tours of the park at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
Stories of both the ordinary and the unexplained from the park’s past will be included.
Fees are $5 for adults, $3 for 6- to 12-year-olds and free for children 5 and younger. Space is limited and registration is required.
To sign up, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
