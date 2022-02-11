Art project features fingerprint hearts
The Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will host a valentine art project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Room 107 of the Fine Arts Center 2412 Quapaw Way.
Couples are invited to make a fingerprint heart button, half one fingerprint and half the other.
The free public event is part of the Second Saturday Art Project series.
Blood drive helps family pay it forward
The American Red Cross is partnering with the family and friends of Lily Grace Gairhan to host a blood drive in her honor from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at First Community Bank, 630 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
Lily Grace was born with a congenital heart defect. She had open-heart surgery and blood transfusions were needed during the procedure that helped save her life.
“We hope the Jonesboro community will help honor Lily Grace by donating blood at this drive,” said Emily Gairhan, Lily’s mother. “We could not think of a better way to say thank you and give back to our community than helping others who need blood.”
Guidelines for donating blood through the Red Cross are available at www.redcross.org.
Big band performance set
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will perform at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Coulter Performing Arts Center at the Sheid, 1600 S. College St. on the Arkansas State University campus in Mountain Home.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $17.50 for students and are available by calling 800-965-9324.
Trumann Chamber sets annual meeting
The Trumann Area Chamber of Commerce has set the time and date for its Annual Meeting and Banquet for 6 p.m. March 7 at the Trumann Wildcat Center, 1200 Cedar Park St.
The keynote speaker will be Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas.
Corporate sponsorships are available for $250, including eight tickets, a program listing and a reserved table. Banquet sponsorships are $150 and include four tickets and a program listing.
Individual tickets are $18 each or two for $30.
Reservations can be made by calling 870-483-5424 or emailing director@trumannchamber.org.
PBS sets youth poetry camp
Arkansas PBS will host a week-long slam poetry camp, Say My Piece, from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 22-25. Applications are being accepted through March 8 at myarpbs.org/saymypiece.
The event is free and divided into two age groups, 11-13 and 14-16. It will be held at the Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock.
Students will perform their spoken word pieces on March 25, and awards will be given to first, second and third place winners. An outreach event will take place at 11 a.m. March 26 at the Pine Bluff Public Library, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Lunch will be provided.
For more information visit the website or contact Karen Walker at kwalker@myarkansaspbs.org or 501-682-4152.
Free artist workshops
The Arkansas Arts Council is expanding their GetSmART! Learning Series of virtual professional development workshops designed to help build career skills of individual artists. The workshops will be held in tandem with Artist INC Express workshops, which are provided through Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Both programs are free for Arkansans. Artist INC Express workshops will be offered over a three-day period once a month from February-June. For a schedule, visit the Arkansas Arts Council blog.
Information about the GetSmART! program including a schedule, instructors and how to register is available at www.arkansasarts.org.
Senior pageant entries needed
Contestants are now being sought to participate in the 2022 Arkansas Senior America Pageant to take place June 4 at the Central Theatre in Hot Springs. The pageant is open to all Arkansas women over the age of 60, married, single or widowed, who have lived in Arkansas for over six months.
Categories of competition are private interview, talent, evening gown and philosophy of life. The deadline to enter is April 1.
For applications, rules, judging criteria and questions contact pageant administrator, Pattie Genovese at 501-622-3131 or email puppylove56@msn.com.
