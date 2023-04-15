Smithsonian exhibit to visit State Capitol
In cooperation with the Smithsonian and the Arkansas Humanities Council, “Voices & Votes: Democracy in America,” a limited Smithsonian traveling exhibit will visit the Arkansas State Capitol, Fourth Floor Gallery, 500 Woodlane St. in Little Rock, beginning Monday through May 23. The Capitol is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The exhibit will travel across Arkansas to multiple locations throughout the year.
ASU Athletics topic at Lions meeting
Brad Bobo, Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Fan Engagement at Arkansas State University will make a presentation on A-State athletic programs during the Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
COPD Conference to be online event
The American Lung Association in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health has announced that the COPD in Arkansas Conference is set for Tuesday. This year’s conference will include a morning session focused on preventive care along with an afternoon session that will address obstacles faced by COPD patients.
The free virtual event is a continuing education conference for nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and social workers that focuses on COPD guidelines, best practices and prevention care.
Registration is free and continuing education credits are available for nurses and respiratory therapists.
More information and registration are available at app.webinar.net/ ORw5LazmrMK. For additional questions, contact Rochelle Thompson at rochelle.thompson@lung.org.
Library events for tweens, teens
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W Oak Ave., will host a Marvel Comic Universe Trivia Night for tweens beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and a Teens Random Fandom night from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Random Fandom includes snacks, pizza and a movie. Both events are in the Round Room.
WBU students to make senior presentations
Williams Baptist University seniors Jared Veteto and Rylee Dardar will make their senior presentations this week in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center in Walnut Ridge. Both are completing bachelor’s degrees in music and worship. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited.
Veteto, the son of Keith and Cindy Veteto of Jonesboro will make his presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dardar, the son of Tory and Melisa Dardar of Searcy, will present a lecture-recital at 7 p.m. April 20.
State of Minority Health to be livestreamed
The Arkansas Department of Health Minority Health Commission will host its State of Minority Health from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“The State of Minority Health Post Covid – Reflecting on the Past, Preparing for the Future” will be a virtual event featuring a panel of state and national leaders. It will be livestreamed from the William J. Clinton Library and Museum in Little Rock.
Attendees can register at bit.ly/SOMH2023. Registration ends on Thursday. For more information, call the Arkansas Minority Health Commission office at 501-686-2720.
St. Bernards to host wellness screening Friday
St. Bernards Healthcare will offer free wellness screenings for the community and surrounding region from 7-10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Screenings available include blood pressure, height, weight, body mass index, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, a lipid panel and colon cancer.
Osceola to hold city-wide cleanup
The city of Osceola will have a free city-wide cleanup April 22. The city will pick up items like old appliances and furniture, and fences that have fallen or are being torn down.
The city will not pick up garbage, tree branches, grass or leaves. If any city resident wants to take these items to the landfill themselves, there will be no charge to them.
Foodstock set for Friday
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host its annual Foodstock event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the food bank, 3414 One Place, in Jonesboro.
A community-based event that is free to the public and includes food, outdoor inflatables, lawn games and live music from 6-7 p.m. featuring Rick Crawford and his band Triple Nickel.
State park to offer gardening tips
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host an Introduction to Gardening Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. Park staff will provide information on different methods of gardening, how to plan a garden, and the best plants to grow near each other. Participants should bring their garden gloves to help with planting.
A registration fee of $25 covers the cost of materials. Space is limited and reservations are required. To register, contact Zachary Elledge at zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or call 870-878-6765.
Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum to offer art class on April 22
“No straight lines required” an architecture watercolor class taught by Milo Stephens will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 22 at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, 1021 W. Cherry St. in Piggott.
The class is $35 per person. Participants should bring a photo of any building and their own art supplies.
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to open
The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St. in Little Rock, formerly the Arkansas Arts Center, will open April 22.
Its hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For additional information visit arkmfa.org.
Tech Carnival set for Newport
New Vision Newport will present a free Tech Carnival from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at 425 Front St. in downtown Newport.
The event will include information about the technical training opportunities at Tech Depot and offer the opportunity to learn basic technology skills, like email and Facetime.
There will also be food, games and prizes for the whole family.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser set
The Black Rock entertainment committee and Black Rock Police Department will host a spaghetti dinner with bingo on April 22 in the old school cafeteria, 189 N. St. Joseph St. The meal will begin at 4 p.m. Dinner will be by donation and bingo cards will be $1 each.
This is a fundraiser for repairs for the Old Black Rock School building.
AMMC Auxiliary to host linen sale
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Auxiliary will host a linen sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 in the atrium area near the main entrance to the hospital.
Sheets will have an 1,800 thread count and be available in 24 colors. Other items will include quilts, blankets and bamboo pillows.
Junior Livestock Show accepting entries
Entry is now open for the Fulton County Fair Spring Junior Livestock Show set for May 13 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 124 Arena Lane in Salem.
This show is open to any junior exhibitor. Check-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. and the first show starts at 10 a.m.
Entry fees are $15 per entry and $10 for showmanship.
The deadline for entry is May 6.
A list of classes and entry forms are available a www.fultoncountyfair.org. All entry fees should be paid online with a credit or debit card.
For information on classes, contact Wayne Neal at 870-321-3232 and for questions or help with online entries contact the Fulton County Fair Office at 870-895-5565 or Carolyn Lewis at 870-321-3193.
