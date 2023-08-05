Bookmobile stops for coming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at St. Bernards Village, 1606 Heern Drive in Jonesboro from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday; at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday; at Shane Smith DDS, 2919 Browns Lane in Jonesboro from noon to 3 p.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday; at Andy’s Frozen Custard, 232 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro from noon to 3 p.m. and Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday; and at the Jonesboro Math and Science Back-to-School Event at Parker Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Brown Bag Lunch begins
The Greene County Master Gardeners will host their first Brown Bag Lunch of the 2023-’24 season from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
The program will be “Youth Opportunities in 4-H, Especially When in Combination with Master Gardeners” presented by Hudson, Reesie and Fisher Tritch.
Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch.
Monette Manor to host open house on Tuesday
Monette Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, 669 Arkansas 139 North in Monette, will host an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, to premiere the newly rebuilt, state-of-the-art facility to replace the one devastated by a tornado in 2021. Community and business leaders, elected officials, resident families and community members are invited to tour the 86-bed facility that features 12 private rooms, a day room, central dining room, therapy room and three treatment rooms.
‘Elvis’ to be featured at MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, will feature “Elvis” in its Giant Screen Theater at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 for Picks & Flicks. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event also features games and drinks, as well as extended hours for current museum exhibits.
Tickets are available online at moshmemphis.com and run from $15 for the movie and games to $28 for the movie, games and exhibits.
Corn hole tournament open
The third annual Fulton County Fair Corn Hole Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 12 in the Salem Civic Center, 135 Arena Lane. The tournament will start at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone. The entry fee is $30 per team with half of the fees going into prize money.
The tournament will have upper and lower divisions. Upper-division teams can bring their own bags. Bags will be provided for the lower division.
In addition to cash awards winners will receive custom-made corn hole boards.
‘Celebrating Arkansas’ to air
Arkansas PBS will premiere an original series “Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions,” with the fall episode at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, with an encore airing at 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
The series will take audiences across the seasons and the state, to communities large and small, to reveal the varied ways that culture and heritage are reflected in family celebrations.
Premiere of ‘The Prom’ set
Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis, will present the regional premiere of “The Prom.” Performances will be Aug. 18-Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
The musical, with book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, tells the story of a group of Broadway stars who come to the rescue of a high school student in Edgewater, Ind., who is refused the opportunity to bring her girlfriend to the prom.
Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.
General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 901-726-4656 or online at www. playhouseonthesquare.org. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.