Bookmobile stops for coming week

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at St. Bernards Village, 1606 Heern Drive in Jonesboro from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday; at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday; at Shane Smith DDS, 2919 Browns Lane in Jonesboro from noon to 3 p.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday; at Andy’s Frozen Custard, 232 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro from noon to 3 p.m. and Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday; and at the Jonesboro Math and Science Back-to-School Event at Parker Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.