Ozarka Foundation Golf Tournament seeks teams
Registration is now open for the annual Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament, a four-person scramble, planned for Sept. 21 at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $400 per team and includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, a golf cart fee, a meal and a gift bag.
Mulligans will be available for $5 each.
All proceeds will benefit the students of Ozarka College. To register, contact April Killian, Ozarka College director of development, by calling 870-368-2059 or emailing advancement@ozarka.edu.
In the case of heavy rainfall, team members will be notified, and the rain date will be Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
Hemingway in Comics opens at A-State Museum
Hemingway in Comics, a special exhibit featuring the likeness of Ernest Hemingway is on display through Oct. 20 at the Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop in Jonesboro.
The exhibit is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Presented in partnership with the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Education Center, the exhibition will feature artists Cliff Chiang, John McCrea, Steve Rolston, Chris Ware and others. Curated by Robert K. Elder, it is toured by ExhibitsUSA, the national touring exhibition program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Breast cancer support group to meet on Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Flags to be displayed for Labor Day
U.S. Flags will be displayed at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices during daylight hours Monday in recognition of Labor Day, weather permitting.
The display is part of a longstanding service project by the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, which provides both the flags and the flag brackets for a $40 annual fee. Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year.
For additional information contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
NEA Tea Party to meet on Monday
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler will address the group about current issues affecting Arkansans and Amy Cole Cook, president of Northeast Arkansas Republican Women, will speak about this new group and encouraging membership.
The Rev. Mitchell Doss will speak about the book, “The Fourth Turning,” a look at past, present and future American crises and recoveries.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
JUH Lions to meet on Tuesday
Brad Bobo, associate athletic director for marketing and fan engagement at Arkansas State University will speak about the present and future of college athletic conferences, including the Sun Belt Conference, during the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are always welcome.
Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; at Story Coffee House, 801 S. Gee St., from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Wednesday; at South Wind Heights, 2305 Bernard St., from 2 to 3 p.m. and the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. from 3:45 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Thursday.
Retired teachers to meet on Thursday
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday at the Harlan Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro. Mary Alice Hughes of Insurance Advantage will discuss insurance updates for retired teachers.
BRTC Board of Trustees to meet
The next meeting of the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Greene County Industrial Training Center, room ITC 105 on the Paragould campus. Visitors may access the board meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3BMvscb.
MoSH to offer music and movies
The music of Taylor Swift will be featured during the month of September for Friday Night Laser Shows at The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis beginning Friday.
Showtimes are 7 and 8:30 p.m. for each Friday. Tickets are $15 and ticket holders should arrive at least 15 minutes before showtime as there will be no late entry.
The museum will also present Star Trek The Motion Picture-Director’s Edition in its giant screen theater at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 as part of its Movies and Mixers series.
Tickets are $20
Tickets for all events can be purchased online at moshmemphis.com.
National Register of Historic Places workshop planned
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will host a training workshop for the National Register of Historic Places at 9 a.m. Sept. 9, at the Division of Arkansas Heritage, 1100 North St. in Little Rock. The workshop is free and open to the public. However, registration is limited to the first 20 participants.
The workshop will give participants a better understanding of the National Register. They will learn how to prepare a National Register nomination.
To register for the workshop, contact Ralph Wilcox at ralph.wilcox@arkansas.gov or call 501-324-9880.
Music Roots Showcase coming to Folk Center
A Music Roots Showcase is planned for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept 9 in the Ozark Highlands Theater of the Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View.
The box office will open at 5 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m.
This evening will feature young fiddlers, banjo players and guitarists from the Music Roots Program in Mountain View Public Schools as well as nationally-recognized acoustic blues, jazz, and old-time musicians and multi-instrumentalist, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton.
Tickets and more information about the show are available now at www.ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com.
NEA First Responder Hero Day is planned
Servpro of Jonesboro will host a recognition ceremony and luncheon for Northeast Arkansas first responders and their families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 11 at the Judd Hill Farmer’s Market, 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro.
The inaugural event, NEA First Responder Hero Day, will include a Public Service Hero award to be presented to a member of each first responder category: police officers, firefighters and paramedics/emergency medical technicians.
A full schedule of events is available on the Servpro of Jonesboro Facebook page.
UAMS to offer free sickle cell disease symposium
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host its annual Sickle Cell Symposium on Sept. 12.
The event is free and runs from 1 to 4 p.m. in the 12th-floor auditorium of the Jackson T. Stephens Neurosciences & Spine Institute on UAMS’ Little Rock campus, but can also be attended virtually through Zoom.
The event features four keynote speakers, a panel discussion featuring sickle cell patients, and a question and answer session with sickle cell experts.
Registration is required to attend in-person or virtually and can be made at bit.ly/45qWTqm.
Argenta Community Theater to present Doubt: A Parable
The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater will present John Patrick Staley’s “Doubt: A Parable” Sept. 13-23 at ACT II Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315 Main St. in North Little Rock, as part of the ACT Dinner Theater Program.
All tickets for the Sept. 13-16 performances will include a seated dinner and the show.
From the Sept. 17 matinee through the end of the run performances will have traditional theater seating.
Dinner shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and theater seating shows at 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance.
The Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $78 and may be purchased at acansa.org or argentacommunitytheater.org.
Lake Frierson to host Centennial event
The Arkansas State Parks system is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the “100 Hours of Centennial Service” volunteer program.
Lake Frierson State Park, 7904 Arkansas 141 in Jonesboro, will host a Centennial Day of Service from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 16, at the park.
Hours can be counted towards the Centennial Program and prizes. Volunteer activities will include the construction of a new pollinator garden in the day-use area and trail, highway litter and shoreline litter pickup.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
For shoreline pickup, kayak space is limited.
Registration for shoreline pickup is required by Sept. 15. To register, contact the park at 870-932-2615.
JHS class of ’73 plans reunion for October
Members of the Jonesboro High School class of 1973 will hold their 50-year reunion Oct. 13-14 and are inviting class members interested in attending to respond by Sept. 15.
For details of the activities planned or to confirm attendance, call Kenny Gibson at 870-897-0333.
Entries sought Grand Prairie Visual Arts Competition
The Grand Prairie Arts Council is accepting entries for its Visual Arts Competition for adults, youth and children to be held Oct. 4-29 in the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie, 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart.
Entries for this professionally juried exhibit will be accepted from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23. An artist’s reception and open house will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Additional details and applications are all available at www.grandprairiearts.com. Contact the Arts Center at 870 -673-1781 and or email artscenter001@gmail.com.
