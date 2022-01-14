Flags to be displayed Monday
U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours Monday at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The display is part of a longstanding service project provided by the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, which provides both the flags and the flag brackets for $40 per year.
Club members display the flags at least 10 times a year.
For additional information contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Brunch with Cinderella set
The Foundation of Arts will host Cinderella’s Brunch from 10 a.m. until noon Jan. 22 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro.
In addition to brunch, participants will meet Cinderella and her princess friends with performances, storytime, pictures with the princesses, a sing-along, arts and crafts and a Bibbidi-Bobbidi Bake Sale. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children, Arkansas State University students, seniors and military personnel, and may be purchased at foajonesboro.org, by calling 870-935-2726 or at the Forum Box Office.
Regional Partners to meet Jan. 25The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 in the conference room of the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at www.neaworks.com/regional-partners- information.html.
For more information, contact James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Nature center offers bird and plant event
The Museum of Science & History in Memphis will feature The Birds and The Seeds on Jan. 29 at the Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road.
The event offers a full day of activities including a seed swap, birding session, an herb and houseplant sale of plants from the Lichterman Greenhouse, as well as birding and gardening experts answering questions.
In addition to Lichterman Nature Center staff, there will be other activities guided by community partners.
For more information, e-mail Bill Walsh at bill.walsh@memphistn.gov.
