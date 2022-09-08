Free COVID-19 vaccines available in Trumann
The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and Arkansas Department of Health are partnering with the Trumann Public School District to provide the Pfizer vaccine for those 5 years old and older. Those ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The vaccines will be available from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the Trumann School District’s Parent Center, 119 N. Magnolia Drive.
Flags on display for Patriot Day
Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club members will be placing U.S. flags at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices on Sunday in recognition of 9/11 or Patriot Day. The flags will be displayed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
The flag display is a longstanding project provided to the community. The club provides flags, poles, and brackets for $40 per year and members display the flags at least 10 times a year.
For additional information, contact Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
