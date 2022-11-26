Library storytime theme announced
The theme for storytime at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for this Monday-Friday will be Can You Say “Thank You”?
Family storytimes are held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Children’s Library. There are stories and crafts that can be shared by children and their families.
Retired teachers to meet
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
The program will feature Trent Warner and the Jonesboro High School Jazz Ensemble.
Lyon College sets Christmas celebration
Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville, will ring in the holiday season Thursday with “A Jolly Good Time” Christmas celebration, holiday concert and lighting ceremony at Brown Chapel on the Batesville campus. The free event is open to the public.
The celebration will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on the south lawn of Brown Chapel and will include children’s activities, music, food and a visit from Santa.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel and feature the Batesville Brass Society, Lyon College Concert Chorale, Lyon College Jazz Band and the Lyon College Symphonic Winds playing a variety of holiday favorites.
A campus tree-lighting ceremony and reception will follow.
JoyFest returns to downtown Jonesboro
The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance’s annual holiday event, JoyFest will be held Dec. 3 starting at 4 p.m. on Union Street. Once again, the Ritter Communications Christmas tree lighting will take place, as well as live music on the Hytrol Stage, kids’ activities, rides, local vendors in Barton’s JoyFest Village and more. Updates will be posted on Facebook at DowntownJonesboroJoyFest and on other Downtown Jonesboro Alliance social media accounts.
Styx to perform in Jonesboro
On the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro, the multi-Platinum rock band Styx will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive.
Tickets vary in price and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3A B4lSg.
Johnny Cash film to open in Jonesboro
A limited release of “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon” will be available in theaters Dec. 5-7. the film focuses on a critical period in the country music legend’s life and career when he went from singing hymns in the cotton fields to playing sold-out stadiums. At the top professionally, a cycle of depression and drug addiction left Cash at his lowest personally.
Locally the movie will be shown at 7 p.m. at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, 2407 E. Parker Road. Tickets are available now on Fandango.
White Christmas on stage in North Little Rock
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will take the stage Dec. 7-17 at the Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock. There are 14 performances including two matinees, two student performances, two friends and family night performances and eight evening shows. All evening shows start at 7:30 p.m., matinees are 2 p.m. and student performances are 10:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale at argenta communitytheater.org, prices range from $10 to $35.
For group sales, call Sydney Wolfe or Brandon Nichols at the Argenta Community Theater, 501-353-1443.
