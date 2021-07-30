BRTC returns to regular hours
Beginning Monday, Black River Technical College campuses will return to regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
NEA Tea Party to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lazzari’s Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Among the speakers will be attorneys Joey McCutchen and Robert Steinbuch. McCutchen will speak on transparency in government and how citizens can begin to form groups to effectively monitor their local governments.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
EACC announces performance season
East Arkansas Community College has announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule of events to be held in the EACC Fine Arts Center.
Performances include Sept. 16, The Commodores, Oct. 16, Crystal Gayle, Nov. 6, Air Supply, Jan. 22, Little Texas, Feb. 19, CeCe Winans and April 23, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Pure Prairie League. All performances are 7:30 p.m.
Season renewals will continue through Wednesday and season ticket packages will go on sale Aug. 16 to the general public online at eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, Ext. 352. Season subscription options save up to 20 percent.
Single tickets are $44. Tickets for The Commodores and Air Supply will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 23rd.
BRTC Board of Trustees to meet
The next meeting of the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paragould campus.
Visitors can access the meeting through Zoom at bit.ly/3BMvscb.
Modern Markets open Friday
The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) will host a series of “Memphis Modern Markets,” to be held in the lobby, mezzanine and Bodine Exhibit Hall of the museum at 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis.
The markets will feature work by area artists beginning Friday and continuing Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 10. Market hours will be 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission to the markets only is free.
For updates about the markets visit bit.ly/3iUotp6.
Meteor shower viewing set
Mississippi River State Park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna will host Kayaking the Perseids at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 11. The 1-hour guided cruises will allow participants to view the Perseid meteor shower near its peak display.
A park interpreter will cover basic paddling techniques, so all skill levels are welcome. The minimum age for this tour is 10-years-old. Kayaks, life jackets and paddles are provided.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at the visitor center, 870.295.4040. Admission is $15 for adults and $7.50 for those ages 10-12.
The park is also designated a Dark Sky Park so the meteor shower can also be observed from a campsite without light pollution.
Free grant workshops offered
The Arkansas Arts Council will host a series of virtual grant-seeking workshops from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 11, 18 and 25.
They are designed for people who are new or relatively new to the grant-seeking world of foundation funding.
For details or register for one or all the workshops, visit www.arkansasarts.org or Eventbrite or email janet.perkins@arkansas.gov.
Alleyway artists sought
The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance is looking for community artists of all ages and experience levels to help make downtown alleyways a brighter, cleaner and more walkable area.
They will paint trashcans and utility boxes. Paint and supplies will be provided.
To participate fill out the online form at bit.ly/2UMz8Kx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.