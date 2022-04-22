Jewelry sale set for NEA Baptist
The NEA Baptist Auxiliary will host a Masquerade jewelry and accessories sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in NEA Baptist Hospital Conference Center Rooms 1 and 3.
Items will be priced $5 with funds to benefit the organization.
Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted with payroll deductions available for NEA Baptist employees.
Blind campus topic at Lions meeting
Sharon Giovinazzo, president and CEO of the World Services for the Blind in Little Rock will speak via Zoom during the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road and is open to visitors.
Respiratory Care graduation set
Black River Technical College will host its Respiratory Care graduation and pinning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randolph County Development Center in Pocahontas.
Democratic candidates to visit West Memphis
The Crittenden County Democrats will host a Democratic Primary Forum Thursday at the West Memphis Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk Ave.
More than 20 candidates from county, state and federal races have committed to attend. They will be allowed to have tables set up to distribute literature, sell signs and solicit donations.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and candidates will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m.
The group, officially known as the Crittenden County Democratic Central Committee, will meet at 6 p.m. May 9 when Democratic Secretary of State Candidate Anna Beth Gorman of Little Rock will speak.
For more information, email crittenden@arkdems.org.
Worley Cemetery cleanup scheduled
The Worley Cemetery Association will hold its annual cemetery cleaning on April 30. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and volunteers are needed.
The cemetery, located five miles west of Cash on Craighead 226, just off Arkansas 226, is supervised by the trustee and 100-percent supported by donations.
Contributions for upkeep can be mailed to the Worley Cemetery Fund, in care of George Smith, 1615 Greene 313, Bono 72416.
For more information call 870-809-0841 or 870-761-4415.
Art Walk set in downtown Wynne
The Cross County Arts Council is having an Art Walk from 3 to 6 p.m. April 30 in downtown Wynne.
Tickets are $25 for adults with children admitted free.
Artists will display their work in seven buildings, The Merriman, Wynne Downtown Dental, Shaver and Smith Law Offices, Mitchensson Law Firm, Shirley Simmons Venue and Offices, Teresa Lee’s, and Downtown Charm, with food trucks, snacks and beverages available.
Tickets may be purchased at The Merriman, 203 Merriman Ave.
Music will be featured in the Splash Park.
AMMC auxiliary to host fundraiser
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Auxiliary will host a jewelry and accessory sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 2 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 at the hospital, 900 W. Kingshighway, in Paragould.
The sale will feature a variety of fashion jewelry and other accessories. Funds will help the auxiliary support projects at the hospital.
BRTC Board to meet
The next meeting of the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. May 5 in the Richard Gaines Business/Technology Building conference room on the Pocahontas campus. Visitors may access the board meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3BMvscb.
Two committee meetings are scheduled prior to the board meeting.
The personnel and the finance/facilities committees will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the President’s Board Room on the Pocahontas campus. No action will be taken during the committee meetings.
Food Bank of NEA to celebrate Foodstock
Foodstock 2022 will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 One Place Drive in Jonesboro.
The block party-style event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
A volunteer packing party is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. To sign up, email jgriffin@foodbankofnea.org.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Rick Crawford and Triple Nickel will perform live.
The event will also include free food and drinks, a bounce house, lawn games and other entertainment.
Donations to the event can be made by texting FOODSTOCK to 44321.
All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank.
Animal Farm to host fundraiser
The Animal Farm animal shelter in Paragould will host its spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at the old flea market area in the Farville curve of U.S. 49 North, across from Gamble Home Furnishings.
Funds from the biannual event will be used for the care of animals at the shelter.
Living history coming to Davidsonville
Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 South in Pocahontas, will celebrate 200 years since the construction of the state’s oldest courthouse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 with Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest.
Visitors can explore the town as it would have been during a hey-day market week and interact with historical characters to explore the patterns of people and trades of the period.
They will be able to try tomahawk throwing, carpentry, brick-making, quill writing, historic games and other activities.
For more information, contact ark interpreter Bonnie Marberry at 870-892-4708 or bonnie.marberry@arkansas.gov.
