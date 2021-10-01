HOWL Program topic at Lions meeting
Kristin Johnson, director of the HOWL Transition Program (Helping Our Wolves Learn) at Arkansas State University and an assistant professor of psychology, will speak at the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro and upon request, via Zoom.
Those interested in virtual attendance should contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting at ndickson9400@gmail.com. Visitors are always welcome.
Pumpkin painting in the plaza
The Foundation of Arts will host a pumpkin painting event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, at Jonesboro Rotary Centennial Plaza, 355 S Church St., as part of the Downtown Fall Fest.
There will be free baby pumpkins available or participants can bring their own. All painting materials will be provided.
Retired teachers to meet
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro. It will be the first meeting of 2021-22.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Nursing doctoral program up for review
The Arkansas State University School of Nursing in Jonesboro will host site visitors from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing to review the Doctor of Nursing Practice program for initial accreditation from Oct. 12-14.
The public is invited to share comments during an open meeting at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, in the International Building Conference Room 205B, 102 N. Caraway Road, on the Arkansas State University campus.
Beta Sigma Phi chapter to meet
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
The program will be presented by Susan Glasgow.
Nominations open for Food Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage.
Nominations are open at arkfoodhof.com through Oct. 31.
Winners will be announced in a special ceremony in 2022.
For more information, contact Deputy Chief of Communications Mandy Shoptaw at mandy.shoptaw@arkansas.gov or 501-324-9788.
