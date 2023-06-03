McDaniel Cemetery Association sets service
McDaniel Cemetery will hold its yearly Memorial Service on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the cemetery located at 5204 Mt Carmel Rd in Jonesboro.
Guest speaker will be Brandt Smith. Music will be provided by Ken Yarbrough.
Donations for upkeep will be accepted or may be mailed to McDaniel Cemetery, 230 CR 415, Jonesboro, AR 72404. For more information contact Sharon Ransone 870-761-6605.
NEA Tea Party to meet Monday
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Arkansas Senator Alan Clark will speak about the recent legislative session and current issues affecting Arkansas. He will be joined by other Arkansas legislators who will engage in a question and answer session with attendees.
The public is invited to attend. For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
NYITCOM topic at JUH Lions meeting
Casey Pearce, director of external relations and marketing, for the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, will present a program on the medical school during Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
Beginning at 6:30 a.m., the meeting will be held at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Breast cancer support group moves to new location
Beginning this month, the NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will move its meetings to Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. They will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
NEA Political Animals to meet
NEA Political Animals will meet on Friday, June 9, at noon at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, 1709 E. Nettleton Ave.
Northeast Arkansas legislators will provide a recap of the general session of the 94th General Assembly. RSVP at neapoliticalanimals@gmail.com
Trinity Gallery celebrates 50 years
The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Trinity Gallery for Arkansas Artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with the opening of the exhibit “Celebrating Trinity Gallery: 50 Years of Arkansas Artists.”
The exhibit will open during the museum’s 2nd Friday Art Night, a monthly event that is free and open to the public.
Lake Charles to host fishing derby
Lake Charles State Park will host its annual free fishing weekend derby, sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park, 3705 Highway 25, Powhatan.
Registration is required in person at the pavilion in the day-use area from 9 to 10 a.m. Participants can bring their own bait, tackle and equipment. Live bait and tackle will be available for purchase at the visitor center. There also will be a limited number of loaner fishing poles.
Regulations for Arkansas waters will apply, including daily limits, slot limits and length limits. Prizes will be awarded for different categories.
Arkansas MUFON to host public meeting
The Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m. June 10 in the Community Room at Fletcher Branch Library of the Central Arkansas Library System, 823 N. Buchanan St., in Little Rock. The public is invited for open discussion on UFOs/UAPs and ongoing MUFON programs.
MUFON, based in Cincinnati, has pursued the scientific study of the UFO phenomena through field research, member education, and public outreach. For more information, contact local MUFON Field Investigator Maureen Richmond at starsong1208@gmail.com or visit MUFON.com.
Laser Live event set for June 10
Laser Live will return June 10 to the Museum of Science and History planetarium, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis. Two shows, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. will feature Memphis musicians FreeWorld playing live in the full dome planetarium, accompanied by a full laser light show.
Tickets are $18 for adults and youth or $15 for members and can be purchased online at www.moshmemphis.com.
