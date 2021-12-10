Club to decorate holiday treats
The Preceptor Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in the home of Mary Coleman, 1019 Ebbert Drive in Jonesboro.
Members will be decorating holiday cookies and cupcakes.
Hartness to give author’s talk
Arkansas State University alumni Richard L. Hartness, Sr. will present an author’s talk about his newest book “Bon Campbell: Twice a General,” a biography of recent Hall of Heroes inductee MG Campbell, from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at The Cooper Alumni Center Ballroom, 2600 Alumni Blvd., on the A-State campus.
A question and answer session will follow the talk and light refreshments will be served.
Toy distribution set
Fisher Street United Methodist Church, 301 N. Fisher St., and Fisher Street Community in Action have partnered together to host a Christmas toy giveaway from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19, for children in the community.
This will be a drive-through-only event for children ages 0-12 years. The children must be present.
Toys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Classic holiday movie to be screened
The Foundation of Arts will present “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro as part of the Strand Movie Series program.
The 1946 movie is directed by Frank Capra and stars James Stewart and Donna Reed.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the movie starts.
This is a pay-what-you-can event. Tickets are general admission and available by calling 870-935-2726, online at foajonesboro.org or at The Forum Box Office.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
