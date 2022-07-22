Ozark Folk Center to host free craft event
The Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View is hosting a Handcrafted Evening in the Park from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.
During the event, the artisans of the Ozark Mountain Folk Center State Park will create, demonstrate and sell functional and decorative homemade items. Visitors are invited to talk to the crafters and learn about their art.
Visitors can enter the Craft Village through the gates off the Visitor’s Center parking lot and next to the Gift Shop. Parking will be available in the lots in front of the gates and shuttles will be running for the evening.
