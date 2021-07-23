Live performances canceled
Due to unforeseen complications with COVID-19 contact with a member of the cast, the final week of in-person performances of “Ivanka vs Reality” at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis have been canceled.
The production will still be available via streamed performances on www. showtix4U.com.
Patrons who purchased in-person tickets may redeem them for streaming access by calling the Playhouse on the Square box office at 901-726-4656.
For more information contact Marcus Cox at marcus@playhouseonthesquare.org or 901-937-6496.
Every Child is Ours to host vaccine clinicEvery Child is Ours will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 201.5 Arkansas 367 North in Tuckerman. Vaccines will be provided by Baker Pharmacy.
The first 100 participants will receive a free watermelon courtesy of Bill’s. Food will also be distributed to residents of Jackson County.
BAM to help homeless pets
Bradbury Art Museum and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society are collaborating to create the Paw Print Project.
At 2 p.m. Monday, each shelter kitten will become an artist by creating a painting with their paw print. This is a virtual event and will be livestreamed on the Bradbury Art Museum Facebook page.
The complementary artworks will be matted, framed and go to the kittens’ new families when they are adopted.
After the online event, those who are interested in adopting can schedule an appointment with the NEA Humane Society.
To see the livestream and photos of the kitten artists in action visit www.facebook.com/BradburyArtMuseum or www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyNEA.
Fulton County Fair begins Monday
The Fulton County Fair will begin Monday in Salem and continue through July 31.
Fair Queen pageants will be open to the public at 7 this evening in the Salem Civic Center, 135 Arena Lane.
Gate admission, which covers all events except the carnival and concert is $6 for teens and adults, $4 for youth ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Parking is free.
For more information call 870-895-5565 or visit www.fultoncountyfair.org or join the Fulton County Fair Facebook group.
Lions to meet Tuesday
Vascular disease and treatments will be the topic at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club. Dr. Matthew Hendrich of St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro will be the speaker.
The meeting will be 6:30 a.m. at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road and, upon request, via Zoom.
To attend online, contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting, at ndickson9400@gmail.com.
NEA Regional Partners to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Due to COVID-19, the location may require attendees to wear a mask in the building and/or temperatures to be taken.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/36QzoKF.
For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Movie night set at A-State
Arkansas State University Athletics will host a free movie night Tuesday at Centennial Bank Stadium, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movie set to begin on the stadium videoboard at 6:30 p.m.
Guests should enter on the west side of the stadium and are encouraged to bring blankets for seating on the field. Chairs will not be allowed on the playing surface, while strollers will be allowed.
Bleacher and limited-mobility seating will also be available and light concessions will be sold throughout the evening.
In compliance with A-State’s clear bag policy, only clear bags will be permitted at the event.
Master Gardener registration open
Registration for the Arkansas Master Gardeners fall training program, a part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, is now open.
This year’s training will be conducted via Zoom and will include five sessions scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 22 and ending Oct. 27.
The cost is $75 and includes both the training and the Master Gardener handbook.
Master Gardeners will complete 40 hours of volunteer service after their training. To maintain membership, they complete 20 education hours and 20 hours of community service each year.
For more information about the Master Gardener program in Arkansas, visit www.uaex.uada.edu/master-gardeners.
Fab Friday Laser Shows return
Fab Friday laser shows are back starting Aug. 6 at the Museum of Science & History Planetarium, 3050 Central Avenue in Memphis.
The shows, featuring the music of Pink Floyd, will include Dark Side of The Moon at 7 p.m., Welcome to the Machine at 8:30 p.m. and The Wall at 10 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and available online only at bit.ly/3y0m4iX.
FOA to present concert
Local musician Don Howard will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Centennial Plaza, 355 S. Church St. in downtown Jonesboro.
Part of the Foundation of Arts First Fridays concert series, this is a pay what you can event. Tickets can be purchased online at oajonesboro.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.