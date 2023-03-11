Community drug seminar scheduled
A community opioid, fentanyl, and stigma awareness seminar will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in the Randolph County Development Center Auditorium, 1410 Arkansas 304 East on the Black River Technical College campus in Pocahontas. The event is open to the public.
Frisson Winds to perform at A-State
The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University will present Frisson Winds in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Admission is free.
Frisson Winds features the wind musicians of the group Frisson. They perform a wide variety of music for winds in various combinations, as well as programs of music for piano and winds.
Group members are Anna Urrey, flute; Tom Gallant, oboe; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; and Rémy Taghavi, bassoon.
For more details, contact Dr. Ed Owen at 870-972-2094 or eowen@astate.edu.
NEA Baptist Auxiliary to host linen sale
The NEA Baptist Auxiliary will host a luxury linen sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in conference rooms 1 and 3 of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
1,800 thread-count sheet sets will be available in 24 colors.
Prices are $30 for twin sets, $35 for full, $40 for queen, $45 for king, $50 for California king and $60 for split king. Other items to be sold include blankets, quilts and bamboo pillows. Cash, checks and major credit cards will be accepted.
Proceeds will benefit auxiliary hospital projects.
Lyon College to host art sale
The Lyon College Clay Club and Art Student League will host an on-campus art sale Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mabee-Simpson Library on the college campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
Pottery, prints, paintings and more will be available for purchase.
Hours are 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. The public is welcome.
Master Gardeners to host Brown Bag Lunch on Tuesday
The Greene County Master Gardeners will host their March Brown Bag Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. Gardener Pauletta Tobey will present a program on succulents and cacti.
Admission is free, participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs to meet Thursday
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Group of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the A-State Innovate Garage, 611 University Loop East on the Arkansas State University campus.
This month’s program will cover free energy, discussing technology including generating electricity in various ways. The meeting is open to members and supporters.
Library offers events for teens
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host a series of events this week for teens. On Tuesday there will be a tobacco and vaping prevention seminar from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Shakespeare Room presented by the Crowley Ridge Development Council. A free movie, snacks and pizza will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Round Room and a free practice ACT test is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 18 in the Round Room.
Lyon to celebrate World Music Night
The Lyon College Music department will host its 10th annual World Music Night at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Bevens Music Room of the Brown Fine Arts Building on the Lyon campus, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. The free event is open to the public.
Special guest performers will include Jon Healey, Dr. Matthew Lebrato, Garrett Russell, Logan Richerson and Paul Houck, as well as the Lyon College Recorder Consort.
Pulliam and Markham to perform Thursday
The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will present tenor Limmie Pulliam and pianist Mark Markham in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr. Admission is free.
Pulliam, a native of Missouri, has joined pianist Markham for a series of recitals titled “Make Them Hear You: A Spiritual Journey.” He also will be featured with the Delta Symphony Orchestra on March 19.
Markham is a former faculty member of the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. His recording with Jessye Norman of “Roots: My Life, My Song” was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Free Tree Fridays scheduled
In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways of bare root seedlings at various locations across the state each Friday from March 17 through April 28.
Giveaways scheduled for Northeast Arkansas include 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Natural Resources Conservation Service Office, 3137 W. Keiser Ave. in Osceola; and 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at the Lawrence County Extension Office, 1100 W. Main St. in Walnut Ridge, the American Made General Store, 1100 Pace Road in Pocahontas and the Wynne Fire Department, 1111 Falls Blvd.
Additional locations will be added and for more information, visit bit.ly/3MVTwie.
Powhatan to host Dutch oven workshop
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a Dutch Oven Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18.
Participants will prepare, cook and eat traditional Irish recipes and leave with a recipe booklet and the experience of cooking with cast iron.
Space is limited and reservations are required. There is a $25 registration fee.
For more information, contact Zachary Elledge at zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or 870-878-6765.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will meet at 2 p.m. March 19 in the Round Room at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St. The program will be “Create a Locality Guide for Effective Ancestor Research.”
The public is invited to attend.
Twitty and Lynn to perform March 19
Twitty and Lynn will perform at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty are the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty. Their performance includes not only songs made famous by their grandparents but anecdotes about the two.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door with general admission open seating. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available online at bit.ly/3J6KygX.
