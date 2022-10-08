FOA to host annual Christmas parade
The Foundation of Arts has announced that the 75th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Jonesboro. This year’s theme is “A Creative Christmas.” Registration is now open at www.foachristmasparade.org and will be open until Nov. 27. The Parade lineup will be announced to participants on Nov 30.
This year’s parade will offer four competitions including Best Float, Best Band, Best Dance and Best Overall Performance. The parade route will begin at Cate Avenue and Main Street and continue south down Main ending at Oak.
Senior Olympic events scheduled
The State Senior Olympics schedule of events is now online at www.arseniorolympics.org. At the top of the home page is a tab marked 2022 Schedule. Events are scheduled throughout October and beyond. A wide range of sports is included. All Arkansans over age 50 are invited to take part.
Support your Library event planned
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host a free Support Your Library Family Fun Night from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday. The event will feature crafts, cotton candy, henna tattoos and participants can write a note of support to the library.
Promotional handouts supporting the library including yard signs, tote bags and fans will be available. The Friends of the Library will also have a table with information about their organization.
Master Gardeners offer advice
The Greene County Master Gardeners Brown Bag Lunch program for October is “Shrubs, Vines and Ground Covers” to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
The program will be presented by Cooperative Extension Service Horticulture Agent Dave Freeze. The public is welcome to bring a lunch and stop in for the free event.
Free webinar set on identity theft
The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host a free financial education webinar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday titled “Avoiding Identity Theft and Staying Cyber-Safe.” Presented by Lee Watson, founder and CEO of the Forge Institute, he will discuss current threats to consumers, identifying potential ‘bad actors’ and the 10 best practices for staying cyber-safe.
Registration is required and available online at bit.ly/3SLng4a.
En plein air art contest scheduled
Area artists are invited to participate in the fifth annual Plein on Main art competition hosted by Gallery 246, 243 E. Main St. in Batesville. The event is set for Oct. 14-15. Participants will create works in their medium of choice in the historic Main Street residential and business districts. Visitors will be able to watch and chat with the artists working en plein air. More than $1,500 in cash prizes will be offered, including the First Community Bank Purchase Prize and a People’s Choice Award.
A T-shirt and a meal at a local restaurant are also among the amenities for each entrant. Visiting professor of fine art Abigail Smithson of Lyon College will serve as this year’s judge. Gallery 246 is a nonprofit artist cooperative. For more information contact the gallery at 870-262-8066 or thegallery@gallery246.
Fall Fest set for downtown Jonesboro
The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance will host its annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Rotary Centennial Plaza, 355 S Church St. The event will feature local food and craft vendors, live music and kids’ activities.
UAW retirees to hear about medical benefits
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould,. A service representative from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefit Trust, United Health Care and OptumRx will be the guest speaker.
Beta Sigma Phi to meet on Thursday
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Community Bank, 530 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
Susan Glasgow will be the hostess.
GE retirees change meeting time
The GE retirees will begin meeting at a new time, 11 a.m., at their upcoming meeting scheduled for Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. The group previously met at 1 p.m.
Stargazing set at Lake Poinsett
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will host a stargazing event from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 15. Participants will join a park interpreter at the playground for a look at the autumn night sky to try to spot constellations, shooting stars and satellites. Visitors should bring flashlights and dress warmly. Chairs are also welcome.
‘Annie Jr.’ to take the stage
The Foundation of Arts will present the musical, “Annie Jr.” Oct. 14-16 at The Forum theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro. Performances are set for 6 p.m. on the 14th and 15th and 2 p.m. on the 15th and 16th.
Tickets range from $17-$15 for adults and $15-$13 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students.
They may be purchased from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays at The Forum box office or online at www.foajonesboro.org. The Oct. 16 matinee will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Josef Albers: Opening Eyes
Josef Albers: Opening Eyes will open Oct 16 at The Art Museum of The University of Memphis, 142 CFA Building. It will feature works by Albers as well as pieces that were made by artists inspired by Albers. A 3 to 5 p.m. reception will mark the opening, while the show itself will run from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to Dec. 17. Admission to the reception and the exhibit is free.
Funds available for water projects
Funding of $280 million has been approved to help address statewide water needs. The approved funding includes $270 million to address water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects and $10 million to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
Eligible entities must apply for the grant funding by Nov. 4. Applications and additional information on the grant program can be found at tinyurl.com/y5ks9sxp.
A series of virtual and in-person meetings will be held across the state during the application period to assist entities in completing applications. One is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
