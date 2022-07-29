FOA to stage ‘Godspell’
The Foundation of Arts will present the musical “Godspell” based on New Testament parables and the passion story of Jesus.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7, all at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro.
Floor and lower balcony seating is $20 for adults and $17 for seniors, military personnel, Arkansas State University students and children; upper balcony seating is $17 and $15 respectively.
The Aug. 7 matinee will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.foajonesboro.org, by calling 870-935-2726, or at The Forum box office.
Fab Fridays Laser Shows return to MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, has announced the return this Friday of its Fab Fridays Laser Shows in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium. Every Friday in August the planetarium will host the Laser Bruno Mars laser light show.
There will be two shows at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $13 and available online at www.moshmemphis.com.
Rock, Country, Blues coming to Collins
Rock, Country & Blues, a concert featuring Allen Wooldridge, Kenz, B Money, and The Preacher Man, will be 7 p.m. Friday at The Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling 870-809-1041 or 870-236-0697.
NEARA Symposium to be held for Aug. 6
This year’s Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives Symposium will take place at the Carl Reng Student Union on the campus of Arkansas State University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6, and will explore the history of agriculture in the state.
Speakers include:
Dr. Lauren Willette, candidate in Heritage Studies, ASU “Women Farmers in Arkansas”
Dr. Adam Long, Executive director of Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites, “Delta Agricultural History and the Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites”
Dr. Gary Edwards, associate professor of history, ASU “A White Yeoman and a Black Overseer: Farming in Freedom and Slavery in Nineteenth-Century Arkansas.”
Lunch will be provided. Teachers who attend will be able to earn up to three credits of professional development.
Registration is required and may be made online at bit.ly/3ORlNGM.
For more information, contact Fatme Myuhtar-May with NEARA at 870-878-6521 or fatme.myuhtar.may@arkansas.gov.
Fiddle, banjo championships return to Folk Center
The Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships will return Aug. 6 to the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View. The event features two state championships in one day – banjo players will compete in the morning and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon.
Audience admission to the competitions is free from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contestants must register at the door the day of the event and pay a $10 registration fee.
Tickets for the evening concert featuring The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews and the Old Time Players are $10 for adults, $5 for children or $27 for a family pass and can be purchased online at ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com or at the door.
Pirates of the Caribbean coming to MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, will present “Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl on the giant screen, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in August, beginning Aug. 6.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children ages 3-12. They can be purchased online at bit.ly/3Bqtu3r.
Comedian to visit Collins
Comedian Costaki Economopolous, who is billed as “The Biggest Name in Comedy” will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at The Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St, in Paragould.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or online at bit.ly/3Bk8AmD.
Wild Duck golf tournament set
Southern Bancorp of Trumann will present the 37th Annual Wild Duck Classic Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 13 at the Trumann Country Club, 30412 Country Club Blvd. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 9 a.m.
This event is an 18-hole, 3-person team, scramble. The cost is $180 per team. Lunch will be provided. Features will be senior tees (55 and up), 50/50 pot drawing, hole-in-one contests, and more.
Texas tees and Mulligans can be purchased for $10 each.
Due to supply chain issues, cart rentals may be limited.
For more information or to preregister: call the Trumann Country Club at 870-483-7627, the Trumann Chamber of Commerce at 870-483-5424, or email director@trumannchamber .org.
