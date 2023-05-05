‘Clyde’s’ to open Friday in Memphis
The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis, will present the regional premiere of the Tony-nominated comedy, “Clyde’s” written by Lynn Nottage. The opening night performance will be 8 p.m. Friday and performances will continue through June 4 at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30 with regular tickets priced from $10-$45. A pay-what-you-can performance will be May 18. For tickets, call the box office at 901-726-4656 or visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Group rates are available.
Master Gardeners to have plant sale
The Greene County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon May 13 at the Paragould Community Pavilion at the Paragould Farmers Market, 201 E. Court St.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit local Master Gardener beautification projects and educational programming.
Cash Boyhood Home summer concerts begin
The Johnny Cash Boyhood Home summer concert series will kick off May 13 at Native Brew Works, 515 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro.
This month, Cory Jackson will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free to this community event which is sponsored by the Judd Hill Foundation, the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., KASU and the Delta Symposium within the Department of English, Philosophy, and World Languages at Arkansas State University.
MoSH to feature live music laser shows
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will kick off a series of Live Music with Laser shows May 13. There will be two 45-minute sets each night, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and youth or $15 for members.
Laser Live will feature live performances by Memphis musicians in the full dome planetarium, accompanied by a full laser light show. This month’s performers will be Hope Clayburn and Soul Scrimmage. Beverages will be available to purchase throughout the show.
Trial by Jury set in Powhatan
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a Trial by Jury from 6 to 9 p.m. May 27.
Participants may become the judge, part of the jury, a lawyer, or maybe even the accused during a reenactment of a court case from Powhatan’s history. No acting experience is needed.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
