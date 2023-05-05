‘Clyde’s’ to open Friday in Memphis

The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis, will present the regional premiere of the Tony-nominated comedy, “Clyde’s” written by Lynn Nottage. The opening night performance will be 8 p.m. Friday and performances will continue through June 4 at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.