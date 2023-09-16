Genealogy Society changes presentation
The program topic for the Sunday meeting of the Genealogy Society of Craighead County Arkansas has been changed. The program scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Round Room at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St., will be “Finding Female Ancestors” presented by Nancy Matthews. The public is invited to attend.
The original meeting topic, “Genealogy Escape Room: Bubble Wrap” will be presented at a later date.
Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at St. Elizabeth’s Place, 3010 Middlefield Drive in Jonesboro from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday; Wesley on the Ridge, 300 Creath Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. and Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Tuesday; the Bono Senior Center at 111 E. College St., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Bono Community Center, 100 E. Woodland Trails from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. in Jonesboro, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro, from 3:45 to 5 p.m. on Thursday; and Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday.
City park expansion topic at Lions meeting
Jonesboro Parks And Recreation Director Danny Kapales will present an overview of plans for the development and expansion of Northside Park, which includes the University Heights Lions Park, during the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The group will meet at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Rd. in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Craighead County Republican Committee to meet
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Those planning to dine should arrive early.
State legislators are invited. Michael Springer, a peer recovery support specialist, will also speak regarding his work assisting people with substance abuse issues.
Inventors Club to meet
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Arkansas State University Garage, 611 University Loop in Jonesboro. A complimentary barbecue meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. prior to the meeting. Those planning to eat should email Robert D. Bahn at rbahn@astate.edu by Sept. 18.
Empty Bowls drive-thru event planned
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host an Empty Bowls drive-thru event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at its facility at 3414 One Place in Jonesboro. A meal of soup, salad and sandwiches served in take-out containers is $25 including a locally crafted ceramic bowl. Tickets for the meal must be purchased by Friday. Tickets for a raffle which includes a $500 cash grand prize are also available for $5 each of 5 for $20. The drawing will take place on Sept. 28 but winners do not need to be present at the drawing.
Arkansas Mutual UFO Network to meet
Arkansas MUFON will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, in the community room of the Fletcher Branch Library, 823 N. Buchanan St. in Little Rock. Members, their guests and members of the public interested in ufology are invited for open discussion on UFOs, unidentified anomalous phenomena and ongoing MUFON programs.
Gulley family reunion planned
The Gulley family reunion is set for Sept. 30 at the Lake Frierson State Park pavilion beginning at 11 a.m. Attendees are requested to bring a dish for a potluck lunch to be served at noon. They are also asked to bring an item to be included in a gift drawing to be held at the event.
The park is located at 7904 Arkansas 141, near Jonesboro. For additional information, contact June Gulley at 870-926-3247.
