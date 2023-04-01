Tea Party to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. The organization will present a program on the current justice system of Northeast Arkansas and look at those issues from a state and national perspective.
Guests will be local bail bondsmen Coty Powers and Larry Hagar and former Craighead County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Martin E. Lilly.
The public is invited to attend. For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
BRTC’s Project Reach site to reopen
The Black River Technical College Project REACH site located at Dalton has set Tuesday as its reopening date. The REACH site will be open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon through the month of October. Project REACH (Researching Early Arkansas Cultural Heritage) is a historic preservation project conducted by the college and includes the Rice-Upshaw House built in 1828, and the Looney-French House built in 1833. The site is located at 4800 Arkansas 93 in Pocahontas.
Library to host events for all ages
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., in Jonesboro will host a variety of events this week including a FAFSA Night for teens from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Financial aid advisors from regional colleges and universities will provide information on how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid paperwork.
On Wednesday there will be a ukulele class for adults from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, a Shrink Art craft event for tweens from 4 to 5 p.m. All events will be in the Round Room.
Breast cancer support group to meet Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Parkinson’s Awareness event planned
St. Bernards Health and Wellness will host its annual Parkinson’s Awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
The event aims to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease as well as to provide support and information to those who deal with Parkinson’s and their family members. A number of breakout sessions with experts on a variety of topics will take place.
General attendance is free but registration is required and can be made online at bit.ly/3JXYESz.
Retired teachers to meet Thursday
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will be meeting at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
This month’s program will include a memorial service for educators who have passed away in the last year and a scholarship presentation.
Book club to meet
The Murder and Mayhem Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Story Coffee House, 801 S Gee St., in Jonesboro. The group will discuss “If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood” by Gregg Olsen.
AMMC Auxiliary to hold bake sale
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Auxiliary will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the atrium area of the hospital, 900 W. Kingshighway in Paragould. A wide variety of homemade baked goods will be available. The public is welcome.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the hospital.
Gamer’s Guild to meet
The Gamer’s Guild will meet from noon to 5 p.m. April 8 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., in Jonesboro. Both tabletop and board games will be played and door prizes will be awarded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.