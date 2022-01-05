CCHS meeting canceled
Members of the Craighead County Historical Society have canceled their meeting set for Monday at First Baptist Church in Jonesboro because of growing concerns over COVID-19.
The next meeting is set for April 4. For more information, contact CCHS president Danny Honnoll at 870-926-2985.
Appointments needed at COVID test site
NEA Baptist has updated guidelines for visiting its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 909 Enterprise Drive in Jonesboro.
Because of high demand, appointments will now be needed and patients can call 870-936-7866 to schedule an appointment.
The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
‘Second Saturday’ event scheduled
The Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University will host a free, drop-in art event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Room 107 of the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way, on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.
The event is a part of the Second Saturday monthly art project series.
Participants should allow at least 30 minutes to draw and print the Plexiglas plate to create a small drypoint image. The etching needles are sharp, so the project is best for those ages 10 and up.
