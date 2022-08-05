UAW retirees to meet Thursday
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will screen the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie “Vertigo” at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Giant Screen Theater.
Prior to the screening, there will be a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and a presentation on the making of the movie from 6:30 to 7 p.m. by Steven J. Ross, professor emeritus in the Department of Communication and Film at the University of Memphis.
Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3vAEUxOA. A limited edition “Vertigo” art print is available for the first 150 ticket holders.
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a beginners’ embroidery workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20.
Participants will learn to hand embroider clothing. The $15 registration fee will provide materials. Space is limited and reservations are required. Those attending should bring a sack lunch.
For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765, or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are partnering to provide a $1,000 Homegrown by Heroes scholarship to military veterans and active military personnel to attend the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food’s Farm School, an 11-month program at the Milo Shult Ag Research and Extension Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville for new or beginning specialty crop producers.
Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. Applications are due Sept. 1 and are available at bit.ly/3OWFixD.
The 2023 program starts in January, with classes and farm work scheduled for approximately 20 hours per week, Monday-Thursday. The total cost of the program is $2,500. More information about the Farm School can be found at LearnToFarm.org.
