Westside Class of 1972 to meet
The Westside High School Class of 1972 will meet for a 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 4, at the Westside School cafeteria.
The reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a BBQ catered meal for $15 per person. All classmates urged to attend.
McDaniel Cemetery Association sets service
McDaniel Cemetery Association will hold its annual Memorial Service on June 5 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the cemetery located on Mount Carmel Road in Jonesboro.
Guest speaker will be Allen Ashlock, minister at County Line Church of Christ. The community is invited to attend.
Upkeep and maintenance relies upon monetary donations, which can be given at the service. Checks made out to the cemetery can also be mailed to: McDaniel Cemetery Assoc., 230 CR 415, Jonesboro, AR 72404.
For more information, contact Larry Ransone at 870-761-6605.
Babysitting classes offered
St. Bernards Healthcare will offer one-day babysitting classes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 7 at St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center, 1416 E. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.
The class is for those 12 years old and older. It will include CPR and First Aid with eCards to be issued.
The cost of the class is $25 including lunch, snacks, and supplies. Registration can be made by calling 870-207-7822.
The class will be offered again on June 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23.
UAW Retirees to meetThe United Auto Workers Retirees will meet at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd, Paragould, on Thursday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m
Breastfeeding class offered
St. Bernards Healthcare will offer a free breastfeeding class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on June 7 at St. Bernards Medical Center-Stroud Hall, 225 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro on the mezzanine level of the Cancer Tower. Parking will be on the orange level of the parking garage.
The class will offer an extensive overview of what to expect while in the hospital and education on how to breastfeed with clinical experts to discuss any questions or concerns. Spouses, significant others or family members are welcome to attend.
Participants should bring a baby doll, stuffed animal or towel to be used to learn the placement of all the holds.
Class registration can be made at bit.ly/3wwvmVj. An email will be sent as a reminder of the class time, day and address. For any questions call St. Bernards Healthline at 870-207-7300.
Business services team to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Business Service Team will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available.
For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
.
FOA to present CATS
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Foundation of the Arts’ production of CATS with musical accompaniment provided by the Delta Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Neale Bartee.
Presented by St. Bernards Healthcare and Medical Group, show dates are June 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., June 25 at 6 p.m. and June 26 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices for floor and lower balcony are $20 for adults and $18 for senior/child/military/ASU and for upper balcony are $18 for adults and $16 for senior/child/military/ASU. Sunday, June 26, will be a pay what you can performance.
The musical will be presented at the Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. To purchase tickets visit foajonesboro.org, call 870-935-2726 or visit the Forum Box Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.