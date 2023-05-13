Healthy living topic at Lions Club meeting
Healthy living will be the topic at the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. A representative of St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center will make the presentation.
Inventors group to meet on Thursday
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Group of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the A-State, Innovate Garage, 611 University Loop East on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The meeting is open to the public.
Wellness screenings now available at St. Bernards
St. Bernards Community Wellness Screenings will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. Participants may take advantage of numerous, free screening opportunities, including blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, a lipid panel and a colon cancer screening.
Stroke education information will also be made available at the event as a part of American Stroke Awareness Month.
Free finance workshop scheduled
Nu Tau Sigma, the Jonesboro Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is sponsoring a free workshop “Better Finances in a Changing Economy” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 at 407 Union St. in Jonesboro. The public is invited to attend.
Speakers will be real estate agent Colby Parker, Region mortgage lender Mallory Hill and Al Moore Jr. with Al Moore Financial. Topics will include the changing real estate market, the stock market outlook, changes in banking and improving personal finances.
Seating is limited. Registration can be made online at bit.ly/3Ocuaj8. For more information, contact Al Moore at 501-258-9050.
Habitat for Humanity to host Summer Smash
Summer Smash, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Whisper Creek Lodge, 38 Craighead 357 in Bono.
The event will feature an evening of food, music, outdoor games and more.
Lost ancestors topic at genealogy meeting
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will host its regular meeting at 2 p.m. May 21 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St.
This month’s program will feature research techniques for finding lost ancestors with a case study presentation, “Parents for Laura Roberts,” by Nancy Matthews.
The public is invited to attend.
Commented