Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines are available
The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and Arkansas Department of Health are partnering with Every Child is Ours Food Distribution, 201 Arkansas 367, in Tuckerman to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 and flu vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at that location.
Those who are 12 years old or older are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine, and those 6 months old and older may receive the flu vaccine.
County Democratic Party sets Tuesday night meetingThe Democratic Party of Craighead County will hold its first meeting of 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Legends BBQ & Smokehouse, 1025 W. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro. The committee will elect its 2023-24 officers.
The meeting is free to attend and open to the public.
Polar Plunge participants are needed
Polar Plunge fundraising events hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas are scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan 28 at the Lake Ponder Swimming Area of Crowley’s Ridge State Park, 2092 Arkansas 168 North in Walcott; at noon Feb. 4 at Hampton Inn, 301 N. Service Road I-55 in Blytheville; at noon Feb. 11, at Lake Dunn Swim Beach of Village Creek State Park, 201 Cross 754 in Wynne; and 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Wolf Creek Apartments pool, 500 N. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Registration can be made by creating an online profile or downloading the events paper brochure at bit.ly/3fO0jeJ. The minimum donation to plunge is $50. For more information on incentives, visit the website.
Blood drive scheduled
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Chocolate Lover’s Festival tickets available
The Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover’s Festival and Chocolate Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door.
Attendees can sample chocolate from participating local businesses and will receive a box to fill with their favorites to take home. Also included with the price of admission is a Chocolate Tour Passport that will take you beyond the walls of the festival, allowing participants to receive chocolate samples and special deals from participating local businesses throughout town.
