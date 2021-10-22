Embassy staff
to speak to Lions
Deputy Defense Attaché Karin Gleisner and IT/cybersecurity specialist Grant Gleisner, who just completed their four-year posts at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will speak about life at the Embassy during the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro, and upon request, via Zoom is open to the public.
Those interested in virtual attendance should contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting at ndickson9400@gmail.com.
A-State choirs to perform
The Department of Music at Arkansas State University will present the A-State Concert Choir and Chamber Singers fall concert, “Incantations,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
This concert will feature vocal and instrumental faculty soloists and music by David Lang, Ola Gjeilo, Katerina Gimon, and a commissioned world premiere by A-State composition faculty member Dr. Derek Jenkins.
General admission is $5 or free to students and faculty with A-State identification.
Field to Freezer workshop slated
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will staff a hands-on Field to Freezer workshop, white-tailed deer edition, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
Participants will go through the steps of skinning, deboning, prepping and processing their harvest. All processing gear and materials will be supplied.
This workshop is free but registration is required and can be made at www.register-ed.com. For questions, call 870-933-6787.
Participants are encouraged to bring sack lunches and beverages, but samples of wild game will be offered throughout the day.
Halloween Arts Bash planned
Students in the Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University will host a free Halloween Arts Bash for campus and community from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way in Jonesboro.
Events for all ages are planned including games, prizes, candy, a photo booth, haunted gauntlet and more.
ASU-N seeks community input
Arkansas State University-Newport’s administration is drafting a five-year strategic plan and wants feedback from community members and stakeholders.
Three community meetings are scheduled with refreshments and activities to entertain children provided.
The meetings will be Nov. 1 at the Newport Economic Development Commission/Chamber of Commerce building, 201 Hazel St., Newport; Nov. 9 at ASUN-Marked Tree, Delta Grill, 33500 U.S. 63, Marked Tree; and Nov. 11 at the ASUN-Jonesboro Fowler Family Hospitality Building 5504 Krueger Drive in Jonesboro. All meetings are from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
BRTC to host vaccine clinic
The Greene County Health Unit will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 on the BRTC Paragould campus,1 Black River Drive.
Vaccines will be given in room TC 106. All vaccines are free to the public; however, the insured are asked to bring their cards.
For more information about the upcoming clinic, call the Greene County Health Unit at 870-236-7782.
State association of churches to meet
The State Association of Missionary Baptist Churches of Arkansas will hold its annual meeting Nov. 4-5 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro.
Grace Missionary Baptist Church and Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro, and Bono Missionary Baptist Church in Bono, will serve as host churches.
Special services are set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 3930 Aggie Road in Jonesboro.
For more information visit www.armissionarybaptist.com.
Meteors topic of
club meeting
“Aliens from Outer Space: Rocks, Large and Small, Falling from the Sky” will be presented by John Riggs at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 during the Spring River Gem and Mineral Club meeting in the Omaha Center of Cherokee Village. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Riggs, an archeologist, has 47 years of experience in Arkansas.
For further information call 870-257-2924.
UAMS to host brain injury workshop
The TBI State Partnership Program and the Trauma Rehabilitation Resources Program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a “Traumatic Brain Injury Resources Workshop” on Nov. 4.
The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. To register, call 501-526-7656 or visit tinyurl.com/tbinov4.
Workshop attendees will learn about rehabilitation options, enhanced emergency response, specialized telecommunication equipment, assistive technology solutions and free services.
Newsboys to perform
The Christian music group Newsboys will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
Tickets prices vary and are now available online at bit.ly/3vyqaOI. Special discounts are available for groups of four or more.
Phelps to appear in Blytheville
Christian music vocalist David Phelps will be performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut St. in Blytheville.
Phelps will be joined by comedian, Mickey Bell.
General admission tickets are $25 with Artist Circle tickets for $35 and are available at www.itickets.com or calling 1-800-965-9324 or 870-762-2432.
MoSH to host The Science of Wine
The Museum of Science & History, 3040 Central Ave. in Memphis will host The Science of Wine from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4.
The event offers attendees the opportunity to sip, sample and learn as they try wines from various regions in the world, as well as food from Memphis restaurants.
Proceeds will benefit the MoSH Community Engagement department.
This is a 21 and older event and I.D. and vaccination cards will be required for entry. Special prices are available for designated drivers.
Tickets and additional information are available at www.moshmemphis.com /science-of-wine.
ASBTDC to hold consulting sessions
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University is offering small business consulting sessions from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Newport Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St.
There is no charge for the 30-minute session, but appointments are required and can be made by calling 870-972-3517.
Military science building named
Arkansas State University will commemorate the naming of the Lt. Col. Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building with a special ceremony at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 before Homecoming.
Turner and his family will be on hand for the unveiling.
For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed by the university.
Animal Farm to hold rummage sale
The Animal Farm in Paragould will host it’s biannual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Farville curve of U.S. 49 North on the old flea market location across from Gamble Home Furnishing.
Proceeds from the event will be used to sustain the organization’s no-kill shelter.
General Electric retiree to meet
The General Electric retirees will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
This will be the organization’s first meeting since 2019.
