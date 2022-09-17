Styx tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the Styx concert scheduled for Dec. 2 at the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and are available at ticketmaster.com. Prices are variable.
Genealogical Society to meet
The monthly meeting of the Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
After a business meeting, the program will focus on preparing an ancestry family tree for DNA searches and ancestor research. The public is invited to attend.
Jackson County community choir forming
A new community choir is forming in Jackson County. It will have financial and technical support from the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, as well as a location for performances.
The first meeting is tentatively set for 7 p.m. Monday in the Jane Parnell Performing Arts Hall, 422 Front St. in Newport. The group will meet every Monday after that before concerts. A three-concert series is planned.
The choir will be led by Andrea Steward, choir director at First United Methodist Church in Newport. To participate, singers should register by email with Steward at musicladee@yahoo.com or Jon Chadwell director@newportaredc.org. For questions, contact Steward at 870-307-1459 or Chadwell at 870-523-1009.
Weatherman to speak to Lions
KAIT-TV chief meteorologist Ryan Vaughan will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting is set for 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Voter registration available at the library
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday with a voter registration event from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. All applications filled out at the library will be submitted to the Craighead County Clerk’s office on behalf of those who register. Refreshments will be provided.
To register, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, be an Arkansas resident, and be 18 years old or turning 18 on or before the next election, Nov. 8. A complete list of the requirements is available at www.sos.arkansas.gov. The last day to register is 30 days before the election.
Veterans legal clinic scheduled
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Memphis VA Medical Center will offer a Veterans Justice Outreach legal clinic for Craighead County from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave.
The event is a collaborative effort with the Elks lodge and The Beck Center for Veterans on the Arkansas State University campus.
Sessions are free consultation visits with legal counsel, they are not a contractual agreement or representation in a legal matter.
Assistance with criminal defense/expungements, personal injury, estate planning, business law, and landlord/tenant issues will be available. For more information and to fill out a brief intake form, call Harvey Reid, Veterans Justice Outreach coordinator, at 901-523-8990, extension 7753.
Human trafficking seminar set
Teen Hub, inside the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host free a human trafficking seminar, for teens and parents of teens, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in conjunction with Hope Found of NEA.
Megan Brown, co-founder and executive director of Hope Found will speak in the library Round Room on topics including grooming, places predators frequent, trafficker’s tactics, red flags, how to protect yourself, and vulnerabilities.
For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or call 870-935-5133.
Gulley family reunion planned
The Gulley family reunion is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Pavilion 3 of Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Road in Jonesboro. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a potluck lunch scheduled for noon. All family members and friends are invited.
Each attendee is asked to bring a $10 gift for a gift exchange.
Lake Poinsett sets weekend events
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will have a meet a snake event from 2-2:45 p.m. Sept. 24 at the visitor center. A sunset kayak tour will follow from 5:45-7:15 p.m. beginning at the boat ramp. Pre-registration is required with a fee of $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12. Those younger than 12 cannot paddle solo. Registration can be made at the visitor center.
Kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. No previous paddling experience is necessary. Participants should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet, and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
On Sept. 25 there will be a one-half-mile nature hike from 9-9:45 a.m. along the Palewood Trail. Participants should meet at the visitor center.
