Breast cancer support group to meet on Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. The group regularly meets at this location on the first Tuesday of each month, but rescheduled for July because that date was the fourth of July.
UAW retirees to meet on Thursday
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Hop-Off set at Historic Arkansas Museum
The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock will host its second Hop-Off competition, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The Hop-Off is a friendly competition for the best historic homebrew and takes place during the museum’s 2nd Friday Art Night, a monthly event that is free and open to the public.
For the competition, local homebrewers create original beers based on historic beer styles and recipes. Guests will sample the brews and judge for the title of People’s Choice Award. A panel of experts from the Central Arkansas Fermenters will determine the winner of a Taster’s Choice Award. Winners of both awards will be announced the following week.
Brothers Osborne to perform July 15
Grammy Award-winning country artists Brothers Osborne will take the stage at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville as part of the Live on the Green concert series.
Tickets are $49.50 for general admission, $39.50 for active military personnel and veterans and $25 for students and are available online at www.themomentary.org.
DSO gala tickets are now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for Stars of the World Stage, the 50th concert season gala for the Delta Symphony Orchestra to be held Aug. 14 at The Gardens at Harmony, 4517 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro with musical guest Genevieve Fulks.
This annual fundraiser kicks off the symphony’s concert season and features dinner and a live and silent auction. Individual tickets are $125, with tables of eight available for $900, and can be ordered at www.deltasymphonyorchestra .org/tickets or by calling 870-761-8254.
Delta Symposium 2024 issues call for papers
Organizers have issued a call for papers and presentations for the 29th annual Delta Symposium at Arkansas State University scheduled for April 3-6, 2024, in Jonesboro. The theme will be Talking About the Weather and is also connected to the 2024 Great American Eclipse which will occur the following week.
Special consideration will be given to proposals that specifically address the theme. Although proposals that have direct connections to Arkansas and the Delta are especially welcome, more general proposals that address the theme within Southern history, culture and heritage will be considered.
The deadline for entries is Dec. 18. Details for submission are online at www.astate.edu/a/ delta-symposium.
Family reunion is planned
The House and Pratt family reunion is set for noon July 15 at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. All family and friends are welcome.
