Library to host events
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is hosting a variety of special events during the first week of February.
For children, there will be special digital story times Wednesday for World Read Aloud Day featured on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ccjpl.
Also on Wednesday, adults are invited to attend an Estate Planning Lunch and Learn at noon in the Round Room, refreshments will be served, and teens will have a DIY Valentine card craft project using quill art at 4 p.m. in the Shakespeare Room.
On Thursday, the Murder and Mayhem Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic League Room to discuss “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson. Copies are available at the library info desk or through the Libby reading app.
Tickets for ‘The Producers’ on sale
Tickets are now on sale for “The Producers,” written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan. Performances will be at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St. in North Little Rock.
Show dates are Feb. 22-March 4. The play, which won the Tony Award for best musical in 2005 and for best actor, Nathan Lane, is intended for mature audiences only. Preview tickets for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 are $22. Additional performances are $36.40. Tickets are available online at www.argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-tickets/.
Tickets available for ‘Roe’
Tickets are now on sale for “Roe” by Lisa Loomer to be performed Feb. 3-19 at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., in Memphis. This will be the regional premiere of the play that explores the real stories of the women involved in the landmark case of Roe v. Wade. Audience members should consider that the show contains graphic language and adult situations.
Tickets are $20 for the opening weekend and vary for other performances. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 9. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3j65HPw; by phone at 901-726-4656, or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Jacksonport State Park to host dinner, mock trial
Jacksonport State Park, 111 Avenue St. in Newport, will host “Justice in Jacksonport 1885,” a mock dinner trial, from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 11. Admission is $30 per person and advance registration is required. The deadline to register is Feb. 6. The event is limited to a minimum of 25 participants and a maximum of 42.
After enjoying a catered meal, event participants will take part in a living history drama, playing the roles of defendant, witnesses, lawyers and jurors to determine the fate of the accused. The trial is based on an actual 1885 trial in which Phillip Hott accused his wife of adultery and demanded a divorce.
For more information or to register, call 870-523-2143 or contact jacksonport@arkansas.com.
‘Frozen Jr.’ to open at The Forum
Tickets are now on sale for the Foundation of Arts performance of “Frozen Jr.” to be presented Feb. 10-12 at The Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in downtown Jonesboro. Performances are scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 10-11 with matinées at 2 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Lower floor seating is $17 for adults and $15 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students; upper floor and lower balcony seating is $16 and $14 respectively upper balcony is and $15 and $13 respectively. The Feb. 12 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Tickets are available online at foajonesboro.org, by calling at 870-935-2726, or at The Forum box office from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
