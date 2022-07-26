Free COVID-19 vaccines in Caraway
The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Caraway Community Center, 305 New York Ave.
Those ages 5 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Junior high orientation set for Pocahontas
Pocahontas Public Schools will conduct student orientation sessions Aug. 4 at the junior high school, 2405 N. Park St., for students in grades 7-9. Students will be given updated class schedules, supply lists, Google Classroom links and check out Chromebooks for the upcoming school year.
Sessions will be from noon to 2 p.m. for seventh grade, 2 to 4 p.m. for eighth grade, and 4 to 6 p.m. for ninth grade, and will begin in the cafeteria. Alternate appointments will be arranged on a case-by-case basis.
Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and only they can pick up the student’s materials.
Territorial Arkansas to visit Rector
Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier traveling exhibit will visit the Rector Community Museum, 310 Main St. beginning Thursday and running Thursdays-Sundays through Aug. 11. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The free exhibit consists of 15 panels that explore the history of the Arkansas Territory through the collections of the Arkansas State Archives and their branch archives, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington.
On March 2, 1819, the Arkansas Territory was established, then admitted as a state on June 15, 1836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.