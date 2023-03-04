Breast cancer support group to meet on Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Anderson to perform senior recital at WBUTate Anderson will present his senior recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of the Maddox Center on the campus of Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge. He will present a vocal recital of selected works from musical theater, opera and sacred songs.
There is no charge to attend and the public is invited.
Anderson, who is completing his bachelor’s degree in music and worship, is the son of Rob and Stephanie Anderson of Walnut Ridge.
UAW retirees to meet on ThursdayThe United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Freckleface to open Friday
“Freckleface Strawberry: The Musical” will open at 7 p.m. Friday at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis. Performances will continue at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 15.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for 2 p.m. March 18. Tickets are available by phone at 901-726-4656 or online at www.playhouseonthesquare.org
Gamer’s Guild to meet on March 11
The Gamer’s Guild will meet from noon to 5 p.m. March 11 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. The event will feature both tabletop and board games. Door prizes will be awarded.
Wall family reunion set
The families of Bud and Martha Wall will have their annual family reunion at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Arkansas 141, south of Walcott, on March 11. A potluck lunch will be served at noon.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend. For questions call 870-759-2231.
Jungle Book musical coming to The Sheid
Arkansas State University Mountain Home will present “The Jungle Book: The Musical” at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Coulter Performing Arts Center at The Sheid, 1600 S. College St. in Mountain Home.
There is no admission charge and seating is general admission.
ACT season tickets are now on sale
2023-2024 season individual tickets are now on sale for Argenta Community Theater and can be purchased online at argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-tickets. Season passes are also available.
The season includes “High School Musical 2, Jr.,” June 28-30; “Rent,” July 26-Aug. 5; “Bring It On,” Aug. 30-Sept. 9; “One Ninth,” Oct. 18-22; “Miracle on 34th Street the Play,” Dec. 6-16; and “Godspell,” Feb. 21-March 2, 2024, all at the Judy K. Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater Main Stage, 405 Main St. North Little Rock.
“Doubt,” Sept. 13-23, and “The Lion in the Winter,” May 8-18, 2024, will be produced at ACT II: The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Educational Center, 315 Main St., North Little Rock.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful kicks off cleanup
The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission has announced the kickoff of the 2023 Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas. This year’s event will run through May 31.
Arkansans interested in signing up to volunteer or organize a local event during the GAmC can visit bit.ly/GAC2023SignUp.
Free educational resources, print-ready promotional items, and cleanup supplies are available through KAB by visiting http://bit.ly/KABClean.
Pride Booster Club Banquet to feature Houston Nutt
Houston Nutt will be the featured guest at the Corning Pride Booster Club Banquet set for 5 p.m. March 25 at the M.B. Ainley Community Center, 538 E. Elm St. Tickets are on sale for $30 each or $300 for a table of eight. Dinner, an autograph session and photo opportunities are included in the price.
For tickets, call Jim Clifton at 870-215-1925 or James Varvil at 870-810-2771.
Registration open for Roots Ride
A new bicycle tour linking Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites will begin April 1 as a part of the Arkansas Roots Music Festival. The 30-mile Arkansas Roots Ride will begin and end at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home with a stop at the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum at Tyronza.
Check-in opens at 8 a.m., with the ride beginning at 9 a.m.
Registration is open now at astate.edu/armfride.
Early registration is $50 and late registration is $55.
